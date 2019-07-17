The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ADAMS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Delbert "Junior" Adams, died July 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired school bus driver for Logan County, W.Va. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Community Chapel Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLIE BRYANT, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Phyllis Waller-Bryant, died July 15 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked for the C&O Railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GENE EDWARD FRENCH, 75, of Russell, Ky., widower of Karen Hatfield French, died July 10 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
FRANK HOLLISTER TURRILL, 83, of Huntington, died July 14. He retired from Ashland Oil. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Frank H. Turrill Chemistry Scholarship at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
DEAN KEVIN WALLER, 59, of Milford, Ohio, formerly Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Freda Waller, died July 15. He was a Blueprint Estimator at Hyde Park Lumber, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Friday, O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.