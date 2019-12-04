The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HILLARY RAPHEAL BROOKS, 68, of Kistler, W.Va., husband of Sesalee Diane Sharp Brooks, died Nov. 24 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Celebration of life noon, Dec. 7, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Braeholm, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. www.krantz-mcneelyfuneralhome.com Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CODY CLINE, 53, of Baisden, W.Va., died Dec. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Roosevelt Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home.
CORALEE COLLINS, 89, of Huntington, wife of Charles Collins, died Dec. 3in Proctorville, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ROSA MAE DODSON, 89, of Huntington, widow of John Dodson, died Dec. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIOLET LORRAINE JACKSON, 64, of Huntington, died Dec. 2 at home. She was a seamstress. Services will be private. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TEX DENVER PERTEE, 80, of Barboursville, died Dec. 2. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Dec. 7, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HANS MICHAEL WAUER, 75, of Huntington,, husband of Marianne Muskera Wauer, died Dec. 2 at home. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GLORIA JEAN WILSON, 88, of Huntington, died Nov. 24 in Genesis Healthcare in Huntington. Funeral service noon Dec. 7, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; entombment at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.