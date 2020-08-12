The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SUSANNA FURBEE, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Jerry Furbee, died Aug. 10 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She and her husband started the Workingman’s Store. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Private services will be held for the family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or a charity of one’s choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ELLA BOOTS HESSON, 95, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Lallaunce Jr. Hesson, died Aug. 10. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. There is no visitation. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is in charge of arrangements.
EDDIE RAY STILTNER, 71, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Linda Kaye Stiltner, died Aug. 10 at home. He was a retired mechanic. Funeral service 10 a.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.