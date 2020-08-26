The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA JANE BOOTH BROWN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, and formerly of Barboursville and Ashland, died Aug. 25. She worked for Island Creek Coal and State Electric Supply, and at Marshall University, where she retired as an accounting manager. Burial service will be at 11 a.m., Aug 28, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests support be given The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA KAY BRUMFIELD, 51, of Huntington, mother of Joseph F. Brumfield III, died Aug. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OKIE LEE CALDWELL, 75, of Lesage, husband of Adonis Terry Caldwell, died Aug. 24. He retired from the Cabell Huntington Health Department. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN ELLIS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES BELLER GROVES, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 10 at home. There will be a graveside service and burial will be at noon Aug. 29 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
FLOYD ELSWORTH RAYBURN, 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 24. There will be a private family graveside service at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, on Aug. 31. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
BERTHA RUE, 100, of Ironton, widow of Robert Rue, died Aug. 24 in Vero Beach, Fla. She was a nursing assistant, home health care companion and teaching assistant. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Aug. 29, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DON FRANCIS STEPHENS II, 75 of Culloden died Aug. 25 in Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kanawha HospiceCare. www.AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
VIRGINIA LEAH SWEENEY, 96, of Ashland, widow of Thomas Sweeney, died Aug. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired office manager for Bellefonte Country Club. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARLENE YOUNG, 57, of Willisburg, formerly Blackberry, Ky., companion of Tony Easterling, died Aug. 24 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Social distance and face covering will be observed. www.hatfieldfc.com.