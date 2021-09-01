The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROLL G. BRAGG, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Rebecca Bailey Bragg, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWARD CAMPION, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 1 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial will be in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
CLIFFORD CURTIS CURRY JR. 86 of Chesapeake, Va., died Aug. 27, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Command Master Chief U.S. Navy. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHRIS DANIEL HEAD, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Kathy Ash Head, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an account manager for S & S Tire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARRY DEAN JORDAN, 79, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Mary White Jordan, died Aug. 31 at Amherstdale. He was a teacher in Man, W.Va. Remembrance service at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 during a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Donations are suggested to purchase an outdoor bench in his memory. Donations may be sent to Jennifer Belcher c/o Man Middle School, 1 Pioneer Path, Mallory, WV 25634. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS EDGAR KELLEY, 79, of Ashland, husband of Brenda Senters Kelley, died Aug. 31 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Ashland Police Chief. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or National Law Enforcement Officers memorial at lawememorial.org. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SAMUEL JAMES THOMPSON, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Community Tabernacle Church, Coal Grove. Burial will follow in Woodlands Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DEBORAH LYNN WALDEN, 63, of Huntington, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., widow of Harley David Walden, died Aug. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRAD DERICK WILLIAMSON, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Clint Williamson and Lisa Scarberry Jones, died Aug. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.