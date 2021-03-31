The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUDY FAYE GLANCY, 74, of Milton died March 26 at home. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VALERIE LYNN LAWHUN of Whitman, W.Va., sister of Dennis Lawhun, died March 9 in Beckley, W.Va. She retired from the state of West Virginia. A celebration of life will be planned in the Summer.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANNA JOAN STEWART, 84 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Eyster Stewart, died March 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. April 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerhf.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed.