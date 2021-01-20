The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORES A. BECKETT, 92, of Salt Rock died Jan. 19. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES CHILDERS, 67 of Huntington, husband of Darlene Childers, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHUCK COMPTON of Verdunville, W.Va., husband of Elizabeth Compton, died Jan. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Central United Baptist Church Christian Center, Logan, W.Va. Social distance and face masks are required. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD EVANS, 69, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Mary Bodo Evans, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Ashland Oil. There will be a celebration of life at noon, Jan. 23, at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101.
BETTY JEAN HELTON, 90, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Helton, died Jan. 15 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired certified OR Technician with St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private graveside funeral service for the family will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JUNE A. JORDAN, 90, of Huntington, widow of James Jordan, died Jan. 12. Private family service with Celebration of life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH LEMASTER KIMBLER, 90, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Harry Kimbler, died Jan. 16 in Wurtland (Ky.) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS MABEL SAVAGE, 80, of Cattletsburg, Ky., mother of Laura Savage and Anthony Savage, died Jan. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services or visitation. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN WALDO, 79, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo, died Jan. 16 in Alive Hospice, Nashville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 23 with visitation one hour prior at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tenn., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN RAY WILSON, 52, of Ironton, father of Fernando Estaban Bringas-Vasquez Wilson, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at City Mission Church, Ironton; social distance and face masks are required. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.