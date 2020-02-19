The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KEVIN J. ADKINS, of Paris, Ohio, died Feb. 14. He was a retired Master Sergeant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARISMA ESMON'ET ALLEN, infant daughter of Vaunda Hopkins of Huntington and the late Charles Allen III, died Feb. 17. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
HELEN S. BROWN, 93, of Huntington, widow of Charlie Brown, died Feb. 9 at home. A memorial service will be held at noon March 7, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-State Literacy Council; please email literacy@cabell.lib.wv.us.
TIMOTHY CUSTER, 43, of Ona died Feb. 14. There will be a memorial visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CONSTANCE SHANNON GILBERT, 75 of Huntington, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., died Feb. 4 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. www.beardmortuary.com.
EDWIN LEE LAYMAN, 61, of Kenova, widower of Kim McCormick Layman, died Feb. 14 in CMAC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. He retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Highways. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN FUNDERSOL PARKER, 79, of Ironton, widow of John Parker, died Feb. 17 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANTHA DILLON ROBERTSON, 92, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Roy Robertson, died Feb. 16. She was owner of Robertson Supermarket. Celebration of life, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
JOHN DEREK SHAFER, 28, of Lebanon, Ohio, husband of Deborah Lee Blankenship Shafer, died Feb. 18 in Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He worked in landscaping. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will follow after the service at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Event Center. Memorial contributions may be made to The Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, 1080 Nimitzview Drive, #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
THOMAS SMITH, 75, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Darlene Young Smith, died Feb. 18 at home. He was owner of Mr. T’s Pizza in Delbarton. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Meeks Cemetery, Thelma, K. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home.
OLGA DIANE STAGGS, 71, of Hardy, Ky., died Feb. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Allen Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.