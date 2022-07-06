The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCES ERNESTINE CHAPMAN, 92, of Huntington died July 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ERIC ALLEN CHRISTIAN of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Lindsay Kelley Christian, died June 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked at H.T. Hackney in Milton and formerly at Big Sandy. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TIMOTHY M. CONLEY, 55, of Blair, W.Va., was born January 1, 1967, and died June 1. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is seeking information regarding next of kin for Mr. Conley. Anyone with any information about him, please call 304-369-0718.
DAVID HILL GROVES of Huntington, husband of Christy Copeland Groves, died June 22. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. July 9 at First Presbyterian Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT LOUIS HANEY, 64, of Wurtland, Ky., husband of Theresa Young Haney, died July 5 at home. He retired from Kroger in Russell, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Military graveside service at 1:30 p.m. July 7 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOU MULLINS JUSTICE, 82, of Harts, W.Va., formerly of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Paul B. Justice, died July 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She retired from Abbott Laboratories. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 9 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Adams Cemetery, Big Trace Fork, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
RONALD KIMBERLIN SR. of Prichard, husband of Linda Sue Kimberlin, died June 30 at home. He retired as head maintenance for Penn Coal. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 7 at Dock’s Creek Community Church. Burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 6 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
JAMES F. “JERRY” McDOWELL, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, brother of Juanita Heiner, died July 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. July 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN VIRGINIA MILLER, 97, of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of William Miller, died June 25. Service will be 1:30 p.m. July 7 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville; visitation 30 minutes before service at the mausoleum. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
CECELIA A. MOUNTS, 69 of Switzer, W.Va., wife of Richard Mounts, died July 3 at home. She was kindergarten teacher with Logan County Schools. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 7 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p. m. July 6 at the funeral home.
BRANDI LEE NICOLE PARSONS, 36, of Huntington, daughter of Tessa VanHoose died June. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Living Water Free Methodist Church, Altizer. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is handling arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
NELLIE S. SNOW, 97, of Huntington died June 27 at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. July 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Huntington; committal service following at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Repast at the Church follows. Please forward flowers, cards, and condolences to Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 County Road 775, PO box 391, Proctorville, OH, 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY ALBERT TIGHE, 72, of Ona, W.Va., died July 4 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was a disabled veteran. Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 11 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, followed by military honors at 1 p.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
RICHARD WORKMAN of Harts, W.Va., husband of Jewel Ritchie Workman, died July 4. He was an ordained minister. Memorial service at 2 p.m. July 9 at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, Chapmanville. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.