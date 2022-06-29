The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH EILENE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington died June 28. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOROTHY CATHERINE BRADLEY, 101, of Kenova, widow of W.T. Bradley Jr., died June 27 at her daughter’s home. She retired from Griffith and Feil Drug Store. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. July 1 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
Levi Estep, 21 of Sutton, W.Va., died June 25. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ROY EDWARD HURST JR., 78 of Shady Spring, W.Va., died June 19. He was a retired coal miner and Electrician for Watson Electrical in Raleigh, N.C. Honring his request, his remains have been cremated. Instead of flowers, the family would be honored with donations to the American Cancer Society. The arrangements were directed by Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, Va.
RONALD CHARLES McCORMICK of Steger, Ill., formerly of Monitor W.Va., died May 12. Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. July 16 at the meeting room at the Chief Logan Lodge. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, Garden of Devotion.
ROSE AMELA MURIALE of Huntington, widow of Sam Rocco Muriale, died June 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2 p.m. July 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, W.Va., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Friends may gather two hours before service Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com,
ROBERT GRANT STAPLETON, 92, of Ashland, husband of Garnet Bowling Stapleton, died June 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for companies including Flint Nova Mont, Kenova, and the Duramatlic Corp. in Kalamazoo, Mich. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.