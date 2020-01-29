The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MANDY AVIS CURRENT, 44, of Huntington, wife of Brittany Coleman, died Jan. 28 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY DWAINE DILTZ, 71, of Charleston, died Jan. 26 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was a former computer class instructor. At his request, he will be cremated, and inurnment will be at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RUSSELL KEITH DODSON, 76, of Ironton, widower of Jacqueline Kelley Dodson, died Jan. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Iron Worker from Local 769, Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD STEVE MENDIVIL, 72, of Huntington, widower of Barbara Mendivil, died Jan. 27, in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. Burial will take place in Chula Vista, Calif. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
CARL DEWEY STINNETT, 89, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Stinnett, died Jan. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a chief mechanical officer for the railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE TURNER, 57, of Huntington, husband of Wilma Turner, died Jan. 27 at home. He was a lamination operator for Rubberlite. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 1, Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.