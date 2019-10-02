The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKY L. ADKINS, 64, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Sandy Adkins, died Sept. 30 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator. Memorial service, noon, Oct. 5, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. He chose to join the Human Gift Registry at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
BETTY RAE BEVINS of Barboursville, formerly Williamson, W.Va., died Sept. 29. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 5, East Williamson Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; and two hours before service Saturday at the church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY BURGESS, 84, of McConnell, W.Va., died Oct. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
TIMMY EVANS, 58, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Sept. 30 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 4, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
DR. ALAN BRANT GOULD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Mary Nell Burfield Gould, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired professor from Marshall University. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DR. PHILLIP D. MALONE, 73, of Ironton, husband of Carol Anne Malone, died Sept. 30. He was an Elder in the United Methodist Church. There will be a memorial service, 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; friends gather one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES MARTIN, 85 of Huntington, husband of Kay Frances Martin, died Sept. 23, 2019. There will be a memorial service, 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Madison Avenue Church of God, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LUVILLA SMITH, 71, formerly of Mousie, Ky., wife of Randall Smith, died Sept. 30 in Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Maysville, Ky. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Smith Family Cemetery, Mousie. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
JOHN EDWARD TAYLOR, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 29 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DAVID H. WOLFORD, 88 of Huntington, husband of Leota Osburn Wolford, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired construction worker with Labor Union Local #543. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. www.regerfh.com.