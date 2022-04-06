The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY EDMUND BIAS, 61, of Wayne died April 3. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD JAY DOSS JR., 56, of Fort Gay, husband of Jessica Mills Doss, died April 4. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 8 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Doss Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MARY SUE PELFREY, 60, of Huntington died March 31, 2022. She retired from Cabell County Courthouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards expenses. A memorial gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
