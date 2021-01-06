The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NAPOLEON BURRIS II, 76 of Switzer, W.Va., died Dec. 28, 2020. Funeral service noon Jan. 9, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer; burial in Guyan Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
HENRIETTA ALDERMAN HILEMAN, 84 of Barboursville, widow of Eugene Hileman, died Jan. 3. There will be a memorial Homegoing celebration at a later date. Private burial. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANGELA JEWELL, 50, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. A funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEANETTE OWENS, 89, of Ashland, sister of Carol Opell of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 5. She was a retired nurse from doctor’s offices in Ashland and Morehead, Ky. Services will be 11 a.m., Jan. 9 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RALPH GLEN PREECE, 76, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Bonnie Preece, died Jan. 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was career U.S. Air Force. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 7, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD ESPIE PRESTON, 61, of Ironton, husband of Kimberly Adams Preston, died Jan. 2. He was a refrigeration specialist at Forth’s Foods and owned Preston refrigeration. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Greater Faith Church, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Livestreaming at the church Facebook page. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN DAVID PROPST, 66, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Jan. 4 in CAMC Memorial Division. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be made to Julie Propst, PO Box 147, Omar, WV 25638. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY DARRELL “BO” SARGENT JR., 40, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Jan. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 3 p.m. Jan. 8, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; visitation after 12 noon at the funeral home.
ROSANNA SPURLOCK, 58, of Milton died Dec. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
CARL EDWARD TOMBLIN, 57, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Earl Tomblin, died Jan. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation one hour before service.