The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TERRY LEE BENTLEY, 78 of Huntington, father of Terri Michelle Litz, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM JERRY BIRD, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to a local food pantry or children’s Christmas Angel Tree. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEFFREY ALAN BROWNING, 65, of Barboursville, husband of Jackie Browning, died Nov. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DELORIS MARY ECKERT, 89, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Walter Eckert, died Nov. 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired cook from the Columbus Public School system. Services will be 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET EVANS, 99, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 15, 2022, in Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility, Ashland. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 12 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhone.com.
GENE PETE HERN JR., 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 31 in Doctors Hospital OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
PAUL DAVID ISGETT, 55, of Ironton, husband of Cindy McKnight Isgett, died Nov. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for the Ohio Highway Patrol. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
JESSICA MARIE JOHNSON, 41, of Huntington, wife of Sam Johnson, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY JEAN HUNTER NAPIER, 85 of Switzer, W.Va., widow of Dana T. Napier, died Nov. 5. She worked at Logan Corporation and Petroleum Products. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan, W.Va. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
MARTHA JANE NAPIER, 81 of Kiahsville, widow of Luther Napier, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Ross Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
ROSE MARIE MURPHY SMITH, 79 of Boyd County, Ky., mother of Dena Thornton of Wurtland, Ky., Diana Gullett of Mead, Ky., and Dawn Smith of Louisville, Ky., died Nov. 7 at home. She worked for United Missouri Bank in Kansas City and helped develop its first computer system for sending wire transfers and was an Accountant and Bookkeeper for D&D Shoe Company, Murray, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Wurtland First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DELORIS ANN WILKS, 61 of Louisa, Ky., companion of Terry Johnson, died Nov. 8. She retired from the Postal Service. Friends and family gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.