RUTH WHITE DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11 in the Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, August 17, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ALLEN FARRIS, 70, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died Aug. 11 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Arrangements are pending with Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
MARY ANN HAYNES, 64, of South Point, Ohio, died August 12, at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Ironton. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
GLEN DALLAS MAYS, 80, of Lavalette, husband of Judith Van Faussien Mays, died August 10, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from TTA as a mechanic. A private graveside was conducted for the family. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington assisted the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
EDWARD DUANE NOEL, 44, of Huntington, father of Larissa Noel, died June 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a construction worker. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at Baylous Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY JO MORTON OLESON, 82, of Sunset Beach, N.C. formerly of Lincoln County, died Aug. 5. There will be a graveside service, noon Saturday, Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
NANCY GINGER TOMBLIN, 51, of Wayne, daughter of Gene Marshall of Wayne, died Aug. 10 in The Teays Valley Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.