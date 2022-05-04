The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CYNTHIA LOUISE BRIGHT, 57, of Huntington, wife of Philip Bright Jr., died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 7 at First United Methodist Church. She was a teacher for Cabell County Schools. Friends may gather two hours before the service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN SUE HUFF GULLETT, 90 of Ashland, widow of Ted Gullett, died May 3 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. where she was supervisor of the telephone department. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 7 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Grassland Community Church, 17839 Bear Creek Road, Catlettsburg, KY 41129 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans LN Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THERESA CAROLINE MEADOWS, 85, of Huntington, wife of Ted Meadows, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT E. "BOB" SANG, 75, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Sue Overby Sang, died May 2 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. He retired from Westfield Insurance as a claims adjuster. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., May 8 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOAN BROWNING SHARP OF BARBOURSVILLE, wife of Leslie C. “John” Sharp, died Jan. 13. A private family gathering Mother’s Day weekend at the family farm will celebrate her life and faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church or the animal rescue facility of your choice. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHN RICHARD SPROUSE, 71, of Ceredo, partner of Timothy Hager, died April 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 7 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ELIZABETH FAY WARDEN, 86, of Huntington, widow of Raymond Warden, died May 3. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 6 at Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Warden Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA FAYE WEBB, 69, of Ironton, sister of Virginia Anny Pendleton of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Sidney Webb of Chesapeake, Ohio and Billy James Webb of South Point, Ohio, died May 1 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 4 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
DELTA LASORA “SALLY” WOOD, 84, of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 6 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.