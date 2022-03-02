The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID ALLEN BLACK, 57 of Wayne died March 1 at home. He worked at Chapman Printing Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Bowen Cemetery, Barboursville. Visitation two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
DEREK ANTHONY CALDWELL, 43, of Fort Smith, son of Kathi Caldwell of Coal Grove, Ohio and Isaac Caldwell of Fort Smith, died Feb. 26. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 7 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton.
CLEDITH CLETE DAMRON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shirley Foster Damron died Feb. 27 at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. March 4 at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ZOLA MARIE BROWNING DANIELS, 81, of Matewan, W.Va., died Feb. 25 in Tug Valley ARH, South Williamson, Ky. Graveside serv ice at 2 p.m. March 3 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
TERRY EUGENE FEKETE, 73, of Man, W.Va., husband of Christina Ojeda Fekete, died Feb. 21. He was a Registered Nurse at Man ARH. Services will be private. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LYNDON DARRELL PIERSON, 59, of Robinette, W.Va., died Feb. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a construction worker. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. March 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; graveside service following at Daniels Cemetery, Curtis, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, 115 market St., Man, WV 25635, to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CLINTON SPEARS, 75, of Huntington, husband of Vicki Kearns Spears, died Feb. 14 in paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Livestream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1195361.
RUSSELL WOOD, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 5 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.