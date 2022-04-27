The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVA MAXINE BEAN of Wayne died April 25 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 29 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Bean Cemetery on Centerville Road, Prichard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARY M. BERRY, 98, of Huntington, widow of Lewis Adkins Berry, died April 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She retired from the Security Department at Marshall University. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN A. BUTCHER, 75 of Barboursville died April 26. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 30 at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JOHN JAMES COMPLIMENT, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Patricia Laber Compliment, died April 25 n Harbor Health Care of Ironton. He retired from Armco Steel and was the caretaker of Calvary Cemetery until he was 88-years-old. Rite of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. April 29 at St Joseph Catholic Church of Ironton, with graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Athletics Association.
RAYMOND SONNY CUMMINGS, 77, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Barbara Cummings, died April 26. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 29 at Hamlin United Methodist Church. Burial following in Dingess Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the mentioned church. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is directing arrangements.
BILLY RAY DICKERSON, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Hazel Yvonne Dickerson, died April 23 at home He worked as a crane operator at the Nickel Plant. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is, assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. CAROLYN M. KARR, 88 of Huntington died Feb. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Marshall University Professor. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 1 at the Reger Funeral Home Family Center, 1225 Washington Ave. www.regerfh.com.
MELISSA DAWN KOONTZ, 48, of Huntington died April 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was an employee of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF, 46, of Salt Rock died April 25 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Holton Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BERNICE COX REED, 83 of Huntington, wife of David Reed, died April 22 in Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 29 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHARLES B. SKEENS, 78 of Wayne died April 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be 5 p.m. April 29 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later time.
MARGARET KRISTINE WINKLER, 75, of Huntington died April 26. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 29, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY ANN PARSONS YATES, 91, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of rex Yates, died April 23 in Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods. She retired from Ashland, Inc. Graveside service will be at noon April 28 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or the national Multiple Sclerosis Society. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.