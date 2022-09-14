The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RALPH DALE CLAGG, 73, of Milton died Sept. 13. Military graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
MARY JANE DEAL, 46 of Huntington died Sept. 9. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
MARTHA LOUISE NICHOLAS EDWARDS, 91, of Huntington died Sept. 1 at home. Visitation will be at noon Sept. 16, followed at 1 p.m. by the funeral at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Please observe the CDC standards for social distancing and wear a mask. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory of Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOUGLAS ELLIS, 79, of Prichard, husband of Billie Ellis, died Sept. 12 He retired from Marathon Petroleum as an Instrument Technician. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Little Hurricane Free Will Baptist Church. Burial the Ellis Cemetery. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
BILLY JOE HATFIELD SR., 78 of Pine Creek, W.Va., widower of Lillian Joyce Hatfield, died Sept. 12 at home. Funeral service at noon Sept. 16 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
BILLY MICHAEL MARCUM, 58, of Davin, W.Va., companion of Donna Cooper of Davin, died Aug. 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Davin Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.krantz-mcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
SIDNEY RUSSELL MAYNARD, 68, of Henlawson, W.Va., husband of Naomi Blevins Maynard, died Sept. 12 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wildlife Conservation or the National Rifle Association (NRA). If you want to purchase flowers, it is his request that you send something that can be planted in his memory. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
MARY G. MILLS of Ironton died Sept. 12. She worked for E.J. Merrill Drug Company, Chapman Drug Company and Bentley Pharmacy. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements are directed by O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Russell First Baptist Church.
SANDRA KAY MINCER, 75, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., formerly of Ona, died Sept. 10. Funeral service at noon Sept. 17 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
CINDY MORRISON 57, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Lewis Ed Hunt, died Sept. 11 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial in Runyon-Hunt Cemetery, Bias, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
SANDRA KAY NELSON, 72, of Grayson, Ky., died Sept. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL CARMELO RIGGIO, 46, of Switzer, W.Va., son of Etta Louise Queen Riggio, died Sept. 11 in Pikeville Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later time at Chief Logan State Park. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JANET LEE WADDLE SHARP, 81, of Ironton, widow of John William Sharp, died Sept. 8 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY KATHLEEN DOTSON SISLER, 80, of Ironton, widow of Earl Sisler, died Sept. 12 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALICE ELIZABETH SMITH, 28, of Huntington died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RANDY WAYNE VANCE, 60, of West Hamlin, W.Va., son of Vernon Vance of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 11. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
WILLIAM J. WATTS, 72, of Barboursville died Sept. 11. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.