The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CONNIE GAIL BRYANT, 75, of Kenova, widow of James Bryant, died Nov. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOYCE ANN COOK, 65, formerly of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 12. Funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 15, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home.
RONNIE GLEN HATFIELD, 68 of Milton, husband of Delores Dee Massey Hatfield, died Nov. 12 at home. He retired from Radon Medical. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JENNIFER HENRY, 64 of Huntington, wife of Philip Henry, died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
HAROLD HILTON HONAKER, 95, of Huntington died Nov. 13. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
HAROLD T. JEFFREY, 79, of Mill Creek, W.Va., died Nov. 9 in Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was owner and operator of Mid-State Cable and Mine Supply. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 15, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Dementia Society of America or the Alzheimer’s Association.
EVELYN ENGLAND MARTIN, 64, of Allen, Ky., died Nov. 11 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 14, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the funeral home.
JAYETTA McCLOUD, 68, of Huntington, died Nov. 11 at home. Graveside service noon, Nov. 14, Cox Cemetery, Genoa. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, to assist with final expenses.
LARRY STEPHEN MCNEELY, 70, of Huntington, widower of Donetta Adkins McNeely, died Nov. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PASTOR JACK AARON MILLER, 46, of Winfield, W.Va., died Nov. 9. He was a full time chaplain for the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain, P.O. Box 7724, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Service will be 2 p.m. Nov.16, Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Committal service will be 3 p.m. Nov.17 in Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout, W.Va. Arrangements by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va. www.castofuneralhome.com.
LAWRENCE RICHARD “PETE” MURPHY, 84, of Ironton, died Nov. 10, 2019, at Kings Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired mathematician in the Survey Department of the US Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov.16, McKinley Funeral Home, Lucasville, Ohio; burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Valley FFA, 1 Timberlake Dr., Huntington, WV 25704 or Lawrence Co 4-H Foundation, 1 Veterans Square, Ironton, OH 45638.
PANDORA PUGH, 78, formerly of Floyd County, Kentucky, died Nov. 7 in Hospice Center of Dayton, Ohio. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is assisting the family.
HAROLD MICHAEL RADFORD, 91, of Huntington, widower of Betty Jo Radford, died Nov. 11. Funeral service noon Nov. 16, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CAROLE WRIGHT RAY of Lake Placid, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Robert ray, died Nov. 12. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in West Palm Beach. Memorial contributions may be made to Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring, FL 33876. Please include “In Memory of Carole Ray” on any donation.
VIRGINIA I. ROWSEY, 90, of Milton, died Nov. 8. Services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, followed by a meal at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.curryfuneralhome.org.
HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE, 87, formerly of Huntington, widow of Dominic Torlone, died Nov. 5 in Hillcrest Convalescent Center, Durham, N.C. She was a retired nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STEPHANIE WALKER, 55 of Huntington died Nov. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 16, Full Gospel Assembly Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA RAY WHITE, 75, of Ashland, died Nov. 13 in the Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service time Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com