The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY CAROL BARR, 63, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Barr, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the vice president of Soles Electric. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
AMY MICHELE BRUNTON, 53, of Huntington, wife of Richard M Brunton II, died Jan. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center She was an employee of HIMG. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service on Friday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERESA ANN ROBERTSON CLAY, 54, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Robert Elwyn Clay, died Jan. 24 at home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Young Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Robertson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
KENNETH LEE DANIELS, 67, of Ironton died Jan. 24. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wilgus-Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan.29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MARTHA ANN DILLON, 72 of Wayne died Jan. 22. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Dan Wallace Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV, 25701
ALMA ELAINE EDWARDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 24 at home. A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WARREN EMILIO ESTES, 64, of South Charleston, W.Va., husband of Trienna Greene Estes, died Jan. 18 at home. Private family services will be Jan. 29 at Institute Church of the Nazarene. Masks and social distance are mandatory. Cards and donations may be sent to 307 Montrose Drive, South Charleston, WV 25303. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will be provided by the family through social media.
DAN KEITH EVANS 83, of Huntington, father of David Evans, died Jan. 23 in Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, Ga. He retired from Marshall University as a professor of Biological Sciences. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLES SCOTT FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, widower of Connie Luther Ferguson, died Jan. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an information tech. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLARA GRACE FRALEY, 91, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Re. Wallace Eugene Fraley, died Jan. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
GORDON BLAINE GRANT, 74, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Jan. 23 at home. He retired from in Inco Alloys, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com..
JAMES CLAYTON HENDERSON SR., 63, of Ona died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HARLEY EDWARD LUSHER, 77 of Barboursville, widower of Sharon Lucille Runyon Lusher, died Jan. 22. He was a retired Crane Operator from Special Metals. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Section of Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CLAYTON RUSSELL MESSINGER, 88, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Russell Messenger and Drema Montgomery, died Jan. 25. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Arnold Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JUDITH SUE OSBURN, 75, of Huntington, died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a home health care worker. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends and family gather one hour before service time at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET DALE PHELPS, 87, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Leonard Phelps, died Jan. 24. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Buchanan Chapel Church; burial in Phelps Wallace Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
PATTY MARIE SALYERS, 88 of Huntington, widow of Frank Salyers, died Jan. 25 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KELLIE DAWN SPENCER, 56, of Barboursville died Jan. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLADYS MARIE STATZER, 69, of Man, W.Va., wife of Thomas Statzer, died Jan. 20 in CAMC Memorial. Honoring her wishes, service will be private. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TONEY, 51, of Somerset, Ky., son of Asenath Bowling Toney of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 24 in Somerset. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; entombment following at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN FRANKLIN WOOD, 64, of Huntington, brother of Ralph Wood, died Jan. 25 at home. He was a machinist at McCorkle Machine Shop. Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com