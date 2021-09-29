The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAY ADKINS, 59 of Huntington, husband of Carrie Adkins, died Sept. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Ona. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ROSETTA BLAINE, 70, of Huntington, mother of Tammy Turley and David Lee Pack III, died Sept. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Cam’s Ham. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELLEN BLANKENSHIP, 71, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Troy Blankenship, died Sept. 25 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Sept. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation form 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
GERALD LEE BOLLING, 75, of Huntington, widower of Patty Ann Bolling, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was owner and operator of Mr. B’s Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral services will be at noon Oct. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA G. BOWMAN, 59, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Carl Bowman, died Sept. 26 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Rawl (W.Va.) Community Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
KATHERINE LYNN CHAPMAN, 65, of Milton died Sept. 28. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. At her request, cremation will take place. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EVADA JO COLLINSWORTH, 104, of Huntington, widow of Rupert Collinsworth, died Sept. 27 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She had been an inspector at General Motors and was a WWII Rosie the Riveter. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 1 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial follows in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
ROBERT R. EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 19 in Huntington, and his wife, PAMELA KAY EVANICH, 72, died Sept. 23 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ASHLIE DAWN EVANS, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Larry David Evans Jr. and Sheryl Ann Dolen Evans, died Sept. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service.
CAROLYN YVONNE FREEMAN, 73 of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 26. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Burlington 37 Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the graveside service. www.slackandwallace.com.
LOUIS GARRETT GAUNCH, 51, of Barboursville, died Sept. 27. He was a Training Officer for West Virginia Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Pollen8 at www.pollen8wv.org. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DEBRA LOU GILLISPIE, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Warren Darrel Gillispie, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Pathology Technician with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services for Debra and Darrel will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GREGORY ALLEN HARLESS, 69, of Salt Rock died Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Harless Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRIS HEAD, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Kathy Ash Head, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a Celebration of Life visitation service from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity or organization. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA KAY HOLLAND, 74, of Huntington, wife of Michael S. Holland, died Sept. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked formerly for Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Oct. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLIFF JEWELL, 48, of Chesapeake, Ohio, brother of Melinda Marcum, died Sept. 22 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ADRIEN ALLEN JOHNSON, 73, of Milton died Sept. 27. At Adrien's request, his remains will be cremated and a small private ceremony with close family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington in honor of Adrien. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements
RODNEY JUSTICE, 56, of Hardy, Ky., father of Stephen Justice of Hardy and Paula Chapman of Canada, Ky., died Sept. 25 in the UK Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a former coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Justice Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
JOSHUA LEE LAMBERT, 31, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 26 at home. Service will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
BROADDUS JAMES LORRISON, 85, of Madison, W.Va., died Sept. 25. He retired from Eastern Associated Coal. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
PEGGIE SUE MILLER, 55, of Rawl, W.Va., wife of Billy Miller, died Sept. 27 in Auglaize Acres Nursing Home, Wapakoneta, Ohio. Funeral service at noon Oct. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Rawl Community Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CLARENCE FREDRICK MONDAY, 77, of Milton, died Sept. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Flint Group. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERESA LOUISE MUNION, 61, of Ironton, widow of Jeffrey Alan Munion Sr., died Sept. 27 in Best Care Rehab and Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oc.t 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BENJAMIN POOLE, 3, of Charlotte, N.C., son of Zach and Molly Poole, died Sept. 28. In Benjamin's memory, his family has created a foundation to assist other children and foster research to find a cure; "Benjamin The Brave Medulloblastoma Cancer Foundation", 5762 Summerston Pl, Charlotte NC 28277. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 10140 Providence Church Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagecares.com.
CURTIS RAY RUNYON SR., 72, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Linda Kay Dibble Runyon, died Sept. 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Runyon Family Cemetery, Delbarton, Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARCETIS E. SCHAFER, 90, of Kenova, widow of Joseph T. Schafer, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She had worked at 20th Street Bank. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD EDWARD SISSON, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial was in Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny, W.Va.
CAROL SUE COOPER SPENCE, 89, of Huntington, mother of Kitty Doebler, died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SALLY ANN TRIPPETT, 82, of Lewisburg, W.Va., mother of Leigh Ann Trippett, died Sept. 28 in Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. Entombment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
AILEEN B. WILLIAMSON, 92, of Winfield, W.Va., died Sept. 28 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Winfield United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
ERIC LONNIE WOODRUM, 62, of Akol, W.Va., husband of Patty McClure Woodrum, died Sept. 28. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at New Berry’s Branch Church, Alkol. Burial follows in James and Lilly Roberts Cemetery, Alkol. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.