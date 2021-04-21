The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES LESLIE ADKINS, 69, of Huntington, life partner of Vicki Lycan, died April 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a master plumber. There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID A. BALLARD, 70, of Huntington, husband of Paula Jackson Ballard, died April 18. He was a 3rd generation owner of Ballard’s Farm Sausage before retiring in 2015. Services will be held at noon April 24 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home.
SARA CATHERINE BALL CAMPBELL, 78, of Lavalette died April 18 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. There will be no services. She was a retired Realtor form Bunch Reality. Donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, WV 25701, The Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Shoals, WV 25562 or to any local food pantry. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DARYL L. CLINE, 73, of Huntington, widower of Mary Cline, died April 17 in Genesis Health, Hurricane, W.Va. He was a retried credit manager with State Electric Supply. Funeral services will be private for the family only. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MELVIN GLEN ENDICOTT, 87, of Wayne, husband of Joyce Robertson Endicott, died April 19 at home. He was a former tow motor operator for Armstrong Products. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required.
PHYLLIS JEAN FIZER, 77, of Barboursville, mother of Lisa Strom, died April 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired bank treasurer. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 24 at Bellemead Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DORIS ARLENE BROUGHTON FULKS, 76, of Ironton, widow fo Leland Fulks, died April 14. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. April 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation is one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Global Theological Seminary, c/o Global Outreach Int’l, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802 Fulks, Leland and Arlene Memorial account #5100. The funds will be used for one of Arlene’s favorite mission projects, Global Theological Seminary in Jinja, Uganda.
BERTHA MAE BOYD HOWARD, 93, of Ashland, widow of Claude Cecil Howard Sr., died April 20 in Community Hospice. She had worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center and Elmwood Village. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JONATHAN WADE JEFFERS, 36, of Milton died April 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. April 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENTON MASSIE, 85, of Ironton died April 20 at home. Funeral service will be at noon April 23 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home.
THELMA LEE MAYNARD, 88, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Maynard, died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 23 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the mausoleum. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CONNIE JEAN RANSBOTTOM, 80 of Huntington, wife of Don Ransbottom, died April 20. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. April 23 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community of Grace Church (Flower fund), 225 28th Street, Huntington, WV 25702 or Foundation for Tri-State Community, HIB (Huntington In Bloom) memo: Lisa’s parking garage window boxes, P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105.
ANNA MARIE SARTON SHINGLETON, 28 of Glenwood, W.Va., wife of Jeremy Shingleton, died April 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WILLIAM F. TATUM, 69, of Huntington, life partner of Patricia Mauk Custer, died April 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He lived in Myrtle Beach where he was a finishing carpenter and was an accomplished blues harp player. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter or animal rescue group. There will be no services. He chose to donate his remains to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
BONNIE JEAN LOWE TEETERS, 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Harry James Teeters, died April 18 in Pikeville Medical Center. She retired from the housekeeping department at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral services 1 p.m. April 23 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial will follow in the Lowe Family Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home. Mask or facial covering and social distance are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
JOHN ERIC THOMAS, 54, of Huntington, husband of Jennifer Caldwell Thomas, died April 20 at home. He worked for Pepsico. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. April 23 at Crosspoint Community Church, Huntington. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. in the Thomas Family Cemetery, Dingess. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, 25709. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
GLORIA FAIRCHILD WILLIAMSON, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Danny Darrel Williamson, died April 18 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps, Ky. She worked at G.C. Murphy's, B&L Furniture, and as a clerk for Dr. Nadar. Funeral services at noon April 21 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Mask or facial covering and social distance are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com.