The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERICK WAYNE ARTHUR, 41, of Huntington, fiancé of Sara Owens, died Dec. 11 at home. He worked maintenance at area hotels. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUBY HELEN CHAPMAN COLLINS, 83 formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 12. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church, Lovely, Ky. Burial in Community Cemetery, Rawl, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com. Memorials are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.
JAMES DAVID CONLEY, 52 of Catlettsburg, Ky., father of Catherine Grace Conley, Conner Benjamin Goble and Chase Meade Goble, died Dec. 11. He was a maintenance inspector with Special Metals. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
LOVEL L. DICK, 83, of Wayne died Dec. 12 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession will depart at 2 p.m. for graveside service at Bowen Cemetery. Honoring his wishes, the family asks no flowers be purchased for his funeral.
ELIZABETH ANN DILLON, 91 of Huntington, widow of Byron Dillon, died Dec. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity Church of God or Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY JEAN DOTSON, 91 of Pinsonfork, Ky., formerly of Milton, widow of Robert Dotson, died Dec. 11. Funeral service at noon Dec. 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home www.rerogersfh.com.
PATRICIA JEAN DUNFORD, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Edward Lee Dunford, died Dec. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULA JO DUNDAS HAMRICK, 61, formerly of Huntington, wife of Rev. Steven Hamrick, died Dec. 13. She retired from the VA Regional Office in Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hearts of Phoenix Equine Rescue. www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
SHEILAH ANN HARPER, 62 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Douglas A. Harper, died Dec. 13 in SOMC Hospice Center. She was a retired teacher from Rock Hill Local Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Lodge Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MICHAEL DUANE HASHEY, 70 of Charleston, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TONYA HALE KUHNER, 60, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of Michael Kuhner, died Dec. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH CHARLES MONNETT, 81 of Ashland, husband of Grace Bianchi Monnett, died Dec. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Ashland Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1251 Trinity Lane. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DANA DEAN MOORE, 58 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Angela Cochran Moore, died Dec. 12 at home. He was a carpenter. There will be a graveside service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LORINE RENIE SALMONS, 91 of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Gay Farley, died Dec. 11. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
JOHNNY BURL SCOTT, 68, of Pinsonfork, Ky., father of Jonathan Scott of Hatfield, Ky., and Shawn Scott of Pinsonfork, died Dec. 10. He worked at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 in R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.
CHARLES HERMAN SMITH, 79 of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, husband of Peggy Sue Smith, died Dec. 12. He worked at INCO and was owner and operator of several Subway restaurants. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. A brief service will follow. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ARTHUR TALBERT JR., 89 of Wayne, widower of Yvonne Talbert, died Dec. 10 at the VA Medical Center. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service at noon Dec. 16 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Napier Cemetery. Visitation at 10 a.m.
CHRISTOPHER RAY WHITT, 44 of Hardy, Ky., husband of Jessica Whitt, died Dec. 11 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was employed at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Whitt Family Cemetery, Hardy. Visitation from 6t o 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.