The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT EUGENE BERRY, 86, of Huntington died March 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At his request, there will be no public services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER LEE DAMRON, 39, of Barboursville died Feb. 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDAL WAYNE FARLEY, 61, of Huntington, husband of Berna Lee Farley, died Feb. 21. There are no services scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
EARNEST EVERETTE GILLMAN, 88, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Eleanor Hall Gillman, died March 1 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 5 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Gilman Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
AUDREY FAYE ENSOR GOODMAN, 86, of Ashland, widow of William S. Goodman, died March 1 in Woodland Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She worked at Armco Steel, Citigroup Financial Services and retired from Wells Fargo. Services will be private at Ashland Cemtery. Donations are suggested to the First United Methodist Church food pantry. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CASSANDRA HAGER, 68, of Ransom, Ky., mother of Jody Hager of Ransom, died March 1 in Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 4 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LOYALE D. KASEY, 96, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died March 3 at home. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. March 5 at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger Ridge. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
SHARON ROSE LEFFINGWELL, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Oley Franklin Leffingwell, died March 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HUGH A. MERRITT, 81 of Wayne, husband of Donna Merritt, died March 1 at home. He was a retired maintenance foreman for Moore Development. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 5, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required.
SHIRLEY ANN MURNAHAN, 83, of Ashland, wife of Paul Murnahan, died March 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. She retired from National City Bank. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. March 4 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA ANN MYERS, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Frankie Thomas Myers of Hardy, Ky., and Taunia Ann Dardi of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., died Feb. 27 at home. She was an LPN. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; visitation one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
JIMMIE H. REEVES, 79 of Huntington, husband of Deborah Robbins Reeves, died Feb. 8. He was a former security guard at St. Mary’s Medical Center and currently worked at the Byrd Center. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception from 11 a.m. to noon March 6 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
TONY MICHAEL VANCE, 71, of Barboursville, died March 2. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 6 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.