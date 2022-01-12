The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES DWAYNE BATES, 65, of Huntington, widower of Elizabeth Gale Holley Bates, died Jan. 10 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. James was an appliance repairman. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
GOLDIE MAE CHRISTIAN, 75, of Huntington died Jan. 10 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES RAYMOND DOWDY, 86 of Huntington, husband of Sheila Turner Dowdy, died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHRISTENE SUE DUGAN, 50 of Huntington, daughter of Patricia Sue Curry and Jimmie Dugan, died Jan. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Beard Mortuary. Friends gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. www.beardmortuary.com.
JACK EDWARD EVANS, 90, of Huntington died Jan. 6. He worked for Armco Steel, Ashland. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET EVELYN HARDY, 89, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Earl Hardy, died Jan. 11 in Southern Care Hospice-Conard House, Mansfield. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 14 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BAMBI DIANE KELLEY, 64, of Ironton, sister of Gene Kelley of Ironton, died Jan. 9 in Lexington (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service will be at noon Jan. 17 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
LARRY C. KISER, 82, of Ashland, widower of Donna Davidson Kiser, died Jan. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked for Allied Steel as a Safety and Structural Engineer, the NSA and later the Nevada State Gaming Commission. Entombment will be at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Wise, Va. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GARY HUGH LUCAS, 71, of Huntington, husband of Susan Lucas, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a memorial service at 10 a m. Jan. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARRETT LUTHER, formerly of Prichard, died Dec. 22, 2021. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Beckley, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. www.roseandquesenberry.net.
JAMES WALTER MADDEN, 77, of Huntington, husband of Eva Marie Artrip Madden, died Jan. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retire plant operator with WV American Water. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com. The family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in James's memory.
PHYLLIS GAYE MERRITT MAHON, 78, of Kenova, wife of Hallie Mahon, died Jan. 10 at home. She had worked for Big Bear. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Park Circle Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours before service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice.
KATHRYN ELAINE MANN, 78, of Huntington died Jan. 9. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the services.
JOHNNY MACK MARSH, 84, of Ringgold, Ga., died Jan. 8. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home ehallfuneralhome.com.
LEE RATCLIFF, 88, of Huntington, mother of Cindy Nivens of Palm Coast and Dr. William Ratcliff and Dr. Chris Ratcliff, both of Huntington, died Jan. 3 in Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast, Fla. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will be private. Visitation will be two hours before service.
JOYCE E. RAYBURN, 93, of Ashland, widow of Robert Rayburn, died Jan. 8 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. Burial will be in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
NIKKI LEE RIGNEY,44, of South Point, Ohio, wife of David Lee Rigney, died Jan. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LARRY GENE ROBERTS, 69, of Huntington, brother of Ralph Roberts of Huntington, Ed Roberts of Frankfurt, Ky., and Charles Roberts of Tennessee, died Jan. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and anyone wishing to be notified with information may e-mail larrysmemorial52@aol.com. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS JEAN SEXTON, 83, of Franklin, Tenn., widow of Edward Earl Sexton, died Jan. 8 in Williamson Medical Center, Franklin. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Entombment in Ashland Cemetery. www.steenfuenralhome.com.