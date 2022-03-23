The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY ALLEN BLANTON, 76, of Cannonsburg, Ky., husband of Evelyn Fleming Blanton, died March 23 at home. He worked with Local 3505 at Catlettsburg Refinery. Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. March 25 at Wildwood Baptist Church; entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CONSTANCE LUCILLE CLAYTOR FITZPATRICK CANNON, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ernest Yolanda and Shawn Fitzpatrick, died March 17. She was one of the two first female black drivers for the Huntington Transit Authority. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
CHERYL ANN CLAY, 66 of Milton died March 22 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. She was a retired Activities Director at SweetBrier Assisted Living in Dunbar, W.Va. There will be a graveside service conducted at 11 a.m. March 25 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ROBERT “BOB” DANIELS, 86, of Versailles, Ky., formerly of Huntington, husband of Gayle Daniels, died March 18. He was a former Marshall University basketball coach. Funeral service will be at noon March 26 at Versailles Baptist Church; burial following in Rose Crest Cemetery, Versailles. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 25 at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Versailles. www.blackburnandward.com.
SHAWN CASTLE DOLAN, 46 of Huntington, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of James Dolan, died Oct. 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 9, 2022, at St. Timothy’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
DAVID KEITH FINLEY, 59, of Milton died March 20. He was retired from oil and gas fields. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NANCY MARGRET PENNINGTON FLANIGAN, 63, of Huntington died March 13. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. March 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehalfuneralhome.com.
NATALIE HUFHAND, 94, of Appomattox, Va., widow of Leland F. Hufhand, died March 12. Public visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 26 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church building fund through online giving to bbcappomattox.org or mailed to Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL LYNN MATHENY, 65, of Leon, W.Va., died March 23 at home. There will be a graveside service at noon March 25 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon. Arrangements directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
CONNIE JOAN McCOY, 67, of Ona died March 22. According to her wishes, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CAROL JOANN NICHOLS, 70, of Ashland, mother of Christina Nichols of Ashland, Stephanie Branham of Goose Creek, S.C., and John Nichols of Kansas City, Kan., died March 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RALPH EDWARD PENNINGTON, 95, of Huntington, widower of Cleta Pennington, died March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ralph was a polisher/buffer machine operator for Houdaille Industry. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
GERALD JOSEPH PIZI, “JERRY” 84, of Denver, N.C., died March 21. He worked at International Nickel Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County. www.timeformemory.com.
EDNA MAE ROBINSON, 86, of Huntington, widow of Fred Robinson Sr., died March 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 1 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROMEY F. SWANSON JR., 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Vickie Swanson, died March 21. He was the founder of Hands Extended, an author and motivational speaker. There will be a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. March 25 at Rodney Pike Church of God, 440 State Route 850, Bidwell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Rodney Pike Church of God or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.willisfuneralhome.com
VIRGINIA NELL WALLS, 74 of Baisden, W.Va., died March 22 at home. Friends and family gather noon to 2 p.m. March 24 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in the Walls Family Cemetery, Hanover, W.Va.
TIMOTHY WILLET., 45, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., husband of Melissa Henry Willet, died March 22 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. No services are scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JARRITT LEE WISER, 21, of Lesage died March 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.