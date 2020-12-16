The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUDITH ANN COOPER, 73, of Huntington died Dec.14. Services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
WILLIS DARRELL CREMEANS, 74, of Pedro, Ohio, formerly of Salt Rock, died Dec.14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Mount Zion / Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES FRANKLIN CYRUS, 83, of Prichard, husband of Dottie Mae Cyrus, died Dec. 12 at home. He was a farmer. Private service will be held. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN PHILLIP HECK, 58, of Huntington, father of Chad and Dustin Heck, died Dec. 12 in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was a professional painter. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BELINDA CAROL JENKINS, 66, of Milton, died Dec. 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY A. LANZ, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 15. There will be a private, family, memorial service 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
LARRY MORRIS LEMASTER, 80, of Huntington died Dec. 15 at home. He retired from Western & Southern Life Insurance Company. There will be private services. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AARON MAYNARD, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 15. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ARTHUR DAVID MOLLETT, 75, of Huntington, brother of Clara Mollett, died Dec. 13 in Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 18, at Webb Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
HARTSEL PARSONS, 73, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 15. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 19, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Franklin Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral home.
MICAH HOSEA SPEARS, 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Teresa Spears, died Dec. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMENITA STEPHENS, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, died Dec. 16 in Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DOUGLAS B. WHITE, 86, of Huntington, died Dec. 11 at home. He was a juvenile probation officer for Cabell County, later serving as Chief Juvenile Probation Officer. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grace Gospel Church. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Grace Gospel Church for both Mr. White and his late wife, Lois W. White. Burial in Woodmere Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are in effect for both events. Service will be livstreamed by Grace Gospel Church or the church’s Facebook site. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Mission Fund at Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.