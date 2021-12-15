The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEMACH EVERETT BIAS, 75, of Huntington, father of Melissa Vititoe and Keith Bias, died Dec. 14 at home. He was a carpenter. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDWARD RAY CARMON of Ironton, husband of Elaine Carmon, died Dec. 13. He worked in construction. At his request, there will be no visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JACKIE DALE CARPENTER, 71, of Huntington, husband of Diane Sue Carpenter, died Dec. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service.
PATRICIA ANN DAMRON of Louisa, Ky., mother of Michael Caleb Farley, died Dec. 13. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Young Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
ROSE DEVANEY, 72, of Fort Gay, widow of Charles Devaney Sr., died Dec. 13. She was a member of Fort Gay Town Council, served as Town Recorder and Mayor. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
BRADY EDWARD FILLINGER, 73, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Jo Ann Fillinger, died Dec. 12 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 16 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DARRELL KEITH FINLEY, 70, of Crown City, Ohio, died Dec. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN FREDERICK GORBY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dara Gorby, died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. The family requests facial covering be worn. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT J. HARBER, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NORMA MAE JACKSON, 89, of Huntington, widow of William Paul Jackson, died Dec. 12. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial follows in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
FREDDIE RANDLE JUSTICE, 67, of Varney, W.Va., died Dec. 12 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a retired serviceman and installer for Verizon. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Graveside service at noon Dec. 18 at Ferrell Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va.
SHELBY JEAN MAYNARD, 79, of Sidney, Ky., widow of George Thomas Maynard, died Dec. 13 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Maynard Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec/. 16 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARLENE VANCE PRIOLO, 69, of Logan, W.Va., formerly of Davin, W.Va., sister of Lois Vance White of Beckley, W.Va., and Tammy Vance Bowens of Combs Addition, W.Va., died Dec. 13 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Services will be at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA AGNES THACKER, 75, of Logan, W.Va., currently of Huntington, died Dec. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 17at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th Street, Huntington. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERALDINE BELLE WATSON, 80, of Branchland, W.Va., died Monday Dec. 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
DOROTHY LEE WOODS, 91 of Huntington, died Dec. 14 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Big Bear Foods. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARNET YORK, 64, of Huntington, died Dec. 11. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Newman Hatton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home.