The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOAN ALIFF, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Billy L. Aliff, died Dec. 22 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio. A memorial service will be held at noon Nov. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA BURKE CISCO, 73, of Westfield, Ind., widow of Ted Cisco, died Dec. 19 in Westfield Skilled Nursing Facility. Her request was cremation and no service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REBECCA LYNN DICKEY CYRUS, 84 of Huntington, died Dec. 21. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. www.beardmortuary.com.
KATHLEEN DUFFIELD, 77, of Barboursville, wife of Bradford Duffield, died Dec. 21. Funeral service at noon Dec. 26 at Living Water Free Methodist Church, 129 5th Street Altizer, Huntington. The church will open at 11 a.m. A time of fellowship and Celebration of Life will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. The service will be livestreamed at Living Water Free Methodist Church FaceBook page. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
LAWRENCE FORTNER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Faye Fortner and Pam Fortner, died Dec. 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID ROY HEIGHTON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kiplyn Crace Heighton, died Dec. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired USPS postal carrier. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANDRA LEE IRVIN, 77, of Huntington, mother of George and Kevin Irvin and Lissa L. Dobbs, died Dec. 22 AT HOME. She was a retired manager at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Employee Credit Union. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SHANE MIKE LEWIS, 32, of Ironton, son of Jeannie Lynn Norris of Ironton, died Dec. 16 at home. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SHAROLYN ANN McCRAY, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ned Allen McCray, died Dec. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a nurse and assistant vice president at the former Farmers Federal Savings and Loan. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Dec. 28 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARVIN PAULEY JR., 60, of Ironton, brother of Cheryle Pauley, died Dec. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
KEVIN R. PINSON, 34, of Huntington died Dec. 18. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MIKE ROBINSON, 72, of Milton died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REGINA RUSSELL, 68, of Ironton, widow of John Russel, died Dec. 20 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She retired from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Warneke Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Packers Club Sports, 1601 South 5th Street, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MICHAEL LEE SEE II, 21, of Huntington, son of Pixie See of Huntington, died Dec. 21 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home. Social distancing and facemasks are recommended.
BONNIE SUE STEVENS, 46, of Huntington died Dec. 8. A memorial service will be held in Spring of 2022. Online condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.