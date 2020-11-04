The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT KENT BOWKER, 82, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died Nov. 2, in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. He had worked at the Rehabilitation Center, Institute, W.Va., was the WV State Director of MRDD Program and lastly a County Director of the Logan/Mingo MRDD Mental Health Program. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepard Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematorium, Hurricane in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT L. BRYANT of Ceredo, died Nov. 4. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family. The Masonic Lodge and Pastor C.J. Adkins will conduct a public graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
CAROLYN L. CHAPMAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Chapman, died Nov. 2 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass of Bridgeton, N.J., and owned and operated a wholesale plant nursery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NIKKI SUZANNE CLAY, 39, of Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Myra and Gary Elkins and Bill and Clara Clay, died Nov. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. To honor Nikki, in lieu of flowers please donate to Lincoln County Board of Education CARES Program to assist with feeding and caring of students of Lincoln County, 10 Marland Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be a private graveside service on Friday, Nov. 6. www.handleyfh.com.
TARA TAYLOR COFFMAN, 58, of Huntington, daughter of Benjamin C. and Melanie Coffman, died Oct. 29 at home. She was a hairstylist. No services are scheduled at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
BRYAN KEITH COLLINS, 49, of Huntington, son of Patricia Nisbet Collins of Huntington, died Nov. 4. Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Nov. 7, 2020, at Riverside Gardens, Woodbury, Tenn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BARBARA ANN COX, 81, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Frank Cox, died Oct. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distancing are required. www.slackandwallace.com.
LEONA RUTH EPLING, 87, of Huntington, widow of Ray Epling, died Nov. 3 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She had worked at Nick’s News in Huntington. There will be no funeral services. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.regerfh.com.
DEIDRA SHAWN MORGAN GOODMAN, 50, of Blair, W.Va., wife of Frank Goodman, died Nov. 2 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. She was manager of Pizza Hut. Memorial service 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale, W.Va. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the church. wwwl.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SAMUEL E. HARDWICK, 77 of Huntington, widower of Bertha Hardwick, died Nov. 2. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service.
RONALD LEE KNIGHT, 51, of Huntington, husband of Katherine Moore, died Nov. 3 at home. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARA JEAN LANDIS, 86, of Milton, died Nov. 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY ANN WILSON McCLURE, 80, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Thomas Salyers McClure, died Nov. 3 at home. She was a teacher at Symmes Valley Local Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Wilgus Fairview cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID R. MILLER, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Barbara Mink Sisson, died Nov. 2 in Holzer Medical Center. He worked for RJ Reynolds and as a Gallipolis City Schools bus driver. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
VICTORIA M. KELLY MOORE, 53 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Joseph F. Moore Jr., died Nov. 1, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a social worker with Valley Health. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at noon Nov. 8 at Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, W.Va. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES EDWARD NORRIS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Brenda Gail Cyrus Norris, died Nov. 3 at home. He was an employee of Ironton Coke Plant, and was a South Point bus driver. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Masks and social distancing will be required. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRYCE RAMEY, 71 of Huntington, died Nov. 3 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 6, at Community Memorial Garden, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT LEE SCITES, 71, of Barboursville, died Nov. 3. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 6, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGARET BASS SHELTON, 88 of Huntington, died Nov. 1. She retired from Marshall from the Dean’s Office in the Lewis College of Business. Graveside services will be at noon, Nov. 6 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be sent to the family at Beard Mortuary, Huntington.
CURTIS HENRY WELLMAN, 92, of Pikeville, Ky., widower of Edna Grace Scott Wellman, died Nov. 1. He was a retired coal miner and Freewill Baptist Church minister. Graveside service 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT WESLEY WILLIAMS, 79, of Huntington, widower of Alberta Joann Williams, died Nov. 3 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a retired heavy equipment operator having worked in the Operating Engineers Local 132. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 6, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JONATHAN ROBERT YEAGER, 35, of Huntington died Nov. 1. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.