The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JERRY RICHARD CLEMENS, 46, of Holden, W.Va., died May 18 at home. At his request cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
FRED R. COTTRELL JR., 65, of Prestonsburg, Ky., father of Justin and Neil Cottrell, died May 18 at home. Visitation and funeral services are private. Burial in Richmond Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Floyd County Animal Shelter. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JANICE DARLENE CRUM, 81, of Salt Rock, died May 18. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 23 at Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemoy.com/wallace.
MICHAEL ALLEN ELLIS, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Debbie Justice Ellis, died May 15. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUBY JANE FAIN, 65, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Ray Fain, died May 18. Private family graveside service will be at Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CONNIE SUE FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, wife of Charles S. Ferguson, died May 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical transcriptionist with the former Huntington Hospital and now River Park Hospital. Due to current health concerns, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
URANIA ELIZABETH TURNER GILMORE, 64, of Huntington, wife of Ronald Gilmore, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon May 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA LEA HUNT, 72, of Barboursville died April 25. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 23, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY JO BROWN LAYMAN, 92, of Ashland, widow of Vinson Layman Sr., died May 19. Private funeral services will be held 1 p.m. May 22 at Steen Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church 3414 Charles St., Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LEWIS MORRIS of Marietta, Ga., husband of Sharon L. Morris, died May 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23, at Fletcher Chapel Church Cemetery, Covington, Va. Arrangements by Loving Funeral Home, Covington, Va. www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
AMY MARIE NAGLE of Huntington died May 15. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Ducking Breast Cancer in the Tri-State and can be sent to Buddy’s Bar-B-Que, 1537 3rd Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Please note in memory of Amy Nagle. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CAROLYN MARIE NEWTON, 40, of Huntington, died May 15. Due to public health concerns, social distancing is appreciated. Private celebration of life services will be conducted at 5 p.m., May 23, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES DAVID PERRY of Barboursville died May 20. He was a member of the WV Motorsports Hall of Fame and retired as Foreman for the Cabell County BOE Transportation Department. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 22, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Due to public health concerns, social distancing is appreciated. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TINA M. ROBERTS, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. May 22, Chesapeake (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary, 3416 Co. Rd. 124, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SHUFF, 90, of Huntington, widow of Kenneth James Shuff, died May 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
TIMOTHY ADAM SMITH, 54, of Garner, Ky., husband of Betty Smith, died May 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 22, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. May 20 and 21 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
BILLY KEITH THOMPSON, 87, of Ona, died May 15. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral services were held May 18 at Barker Ridge United Baptist Church, with burial in Bexfield Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington, brother of Christine Fouch, died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary.
SHARON LEE WALLS, 62, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Roger Walls, died May 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. She was a retired home health aide for American Med-Ex. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 23, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.