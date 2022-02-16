The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BERNICE LYNN ADKINS, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Faye Payton Grose, died Feb. 14 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEAN ELIZABETH BAILEY, 96, of Kenova, widow of C.C. “Mike” Bailey, died Feb. 15 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY JANE BITTENBENDER of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Robert Arden Bittenbender, died Feb. 12. Private family graveside service will be held at Elan Memorial Park, Lime Ridge, Pa. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA FAITH STANLEY BLACKBURN of Sidney, Ky., widow of Randy Blackburn, died Feb. 14. She was a teacher. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Belfry United Methodist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the church R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
NANCY CARTMILL, 79, of Barboursville died Feb. 15. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL CHADWICK JR., 93, of Kenova, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a retired Wayne County teacher. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial following in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
DARYL ELWOOD CHILDERS, 95 of Barboursville died Feb. 12 in Wayne Continuous Care Center. He was a retired Huntington firefighter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES MICHAEL EDMISTON, 69, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Lois Ann Edmiston, died Feb. 14 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
DAVID OLEN GOTHARD, 83, of Cary, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died Feb. 6 in Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, N.C. He retired from Special Metals, Pittsboro, N.C., plant and then worked for American Water in Johnson City, Tenn. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Please wear face masks and use social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDITH JOAN ALBRIGHT HALE, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
WILLIAM ROBERT HAMLIN, 81, of Huntington, husband of Palmaneda Butler Hamlin, died Feb. 15. He was a retired attorney. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DONALD EUGENE HAMMOND of Ironton died Feb. 15 at home. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org
EDMUND WALKER LAMBERT, 86, of Lawrence County, Ky., died Feb. 14. He retired from Landmark Communications in Norfolk, Va., as a journeyman printer. Funeral service at noon Feb. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Preece Cemetery, Louisa.
ROBERT WAYNE MEEHLING, 76, of Huntington, father of Tracy Whittingham and Kelly Meehling, died Feb. 14 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former superintendent with construction companies in the area. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY LOU MEEKS, 63, of Huntington, died Feb. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a nurse assistant at Heritage Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSE ZELLA MORRIS, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Huntington. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Entombment and service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Woodmere Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 Second Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELORIS EILEEN PERRY, 91, of East Lynn, widow of Ivan Perry, died Feb. 15 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
GILBERT LEE SMITH, 91 of Barboursville, widower of Jean Alene Oliver Smith, died Feb. 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired Supervisor with AEP. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks are recommended but not required. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PATRICIA ANN STATEN, 84, of Kenova died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests masks and proper social distancing be observed. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
DAVID MARVIN SUTPHIN, 76, of Milton, husband of Barbara Adkins Sutphin, died Jan. 3. A service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com,/wallace.
ZENA LENA UNDERWOOD, 89, of Barboursville, mother of Howard Underwood of Barboursville, died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. There will be a private family service and celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAMELA LYNN VEST, 65, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Michael Vest, died Feb. 14 at home. graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.