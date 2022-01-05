The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN JEAN ADAMS, 75, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Adams, died Jan. 4 in Ayden Healthcare of Rosemount Pavilion, Portsmouth, Ohio. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at First Southern Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.wallaceffh.com
SHIRLEY MAE ADKINS, 70 of Huntington, mother of Teresa Gill, died Jan. 4 at home. There will be no services. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JIMMY RAY BLACKBURN, 80, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Dec. 31 in the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church, Nolan, W.Va. Entombment in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 4 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
DANIEL R. CALLICOAT, 35, of Huntington, husband of Tonya Davis Callicoat, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an MRI Technician at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
FREDA MAE ADAMS BROWNING CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 2 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORCAS B. CLAGG, 87, of Huntington, widow of Herbert Clagg, died Jan. 1 at home. She was a retired secretary for Union Carbide. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CATHY RENEE CRABTREE, 59, of Huntington died Dec. 30. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
MARTHA V. CONLEY CRAFT of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
LUCRETIA SUE DICKESS, 72, of Ironton, mother of Richard W. Dickess of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Kimberly Coffman of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Jan. 4 at home Graveside service will be 1p.m. Jan. 7 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES SCOTT FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, widower of Connie Ferguson, died Jan. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an Information Tech. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL DAVID FRANCE, 76, of Huntington died Dec. 29 in UF Health the Villages Hospital. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
TINA MARIE FRASURE, 54, of Pedro, Ohio, daughter of Janet Preston Ramsey, died Jan. 1 in King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHESTER LEE HOLLEY, 82, of Glenwood died Jan. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former automobile mechanic. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALEXANDER NIELS JOHNSON, 22, of Huntington, father of Athena Renee, died Dec. 30 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the trust that has been established for his daughter, Athena's name 529 plan ugift529.com Use code J98-U5G, or to his favorite project, https://www.lastprisonerproject.org. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEVIN RUSSELL NOTT, 51, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 4. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Point Pleasant High School Gymnasium. Following the service there will be a time of visitation until 9 p.m. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
MICHALLE OLDAKER, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Chuck Oldaker, died Jan. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a teacher for Chesapeake Middle School. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEREMY RYAN PETERS of Whitesville, W.Va., died Dec. 30. Funeral service at 1 p.m., Jan. 8 at Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, W.Va. Burial in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
BETTY JANE ROZELLE, 78, of Huntington, died Jan. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Epling Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KAREN ANN EASTHAM RUCKER, 64 of Ironton, wife of Russ Rucker, died Jan. 2 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Reger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DEBORAH KAREN SHULL, 70, of Milton, died Jan. 3. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MAURICE CLIFFORD TOWNSEND II, 81, of Huntington, husband of Cathy Townsend, died Dec. 25 at home. He retired from QSP Readers Digest as a sales manager. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farmdale Church of Christ. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JO ANN WELLER, 86, of Ashland, widow of Don Weller, died Jan. 1. At her request, there will be a family-only visitation, and burial service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Russell, PO Box U, Russell, KY 41169, or Ashland Community Kitchen, 2516 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.
GOLDIE LOUELLA WILLET, 75, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 3 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside service at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Point Pleasant.
RANDALL MILES YOST, 64, of Huntington, son of Sylvia Scraggs Thompson, died Jan. 1. He was CEO of EZ Net Internet. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Dec. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Hooser Cemetery, Midkiff, WV. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.