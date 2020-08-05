The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT G. ADKINS JR., 71, of Huntington, died Aug. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
MARK TIMOTHY ANDERSON, 61, of Ashland, husband of Aleceia Gamble Anderson, died Aug. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked at the city of Ashland Wastewater management Treatment Facility. His request was cremation and services may be held at a later date. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA HAYTON FANNIN BRANHAM BOYLES, 68, of Webbville formerly Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Danny R. Branham and Glenn W. Boyles, died Aug. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired floral designer at June’s Touch of Class Florist. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Freedom Tabernacle Cemetery, Webbville, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GARY DANIEL BURDETTE, 74, of Huntington died Aug. 5. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
LUCY FRANCES KNIGHT CALDWELL, 96, of Huntington, widow of Alfred Azel Caldwell, died Aug. 2. She retired from Perry Norvell Shoe Company. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Sunday. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.
SILAS LEE DEAN, 88, of Huntington, died Aug. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from C&P Telephone Company. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 7 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. www.regerfh.com.
STACEY LYNN FLEEMAN, 43, of Huntington, wife of Jason Fleeman, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a secretary at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted noon Aug. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LELIA ANNE GAMBILL, 84, of Ironton, wife of Noah Gambill, died Aug. 3. She was a retired cook from Ironton City Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NANCY LEE GILKERSON, 81, of Huntington, widow of Jack Conrad Gilkerson, died July 28. She was a retired seamstress. Due to public health concerns, services will be held at a later date. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
MARJORIE ELLEN HEIB, 84, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 4 at home. Service will be private Aug. 6 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va.
DORIS JEAN HOLBROOK, 65, of Huntington, wife of Jerry Holbrook, died Aug. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with entombment to follow. Friends may visit at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to service time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHERYL LEA JOHNSTON, 64, of Milton died Aug. 4 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LaRUE McKINNEY, 90, of Barboursville, died Aug. 4. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES ROGER MULLINS, 46, of Harts, W.Va., son of Teresa Fouch Adams and Roger Mullins, died Aug. 5 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a disabled carpenter. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Mullins Cemetery, Harts. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the funeral home.
LARRY O. PICKETT, 66, of Crown City, Ohio, brother of Linda Brown of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Aug. 5 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. There will be no public services. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
FLOYD PERRY, 88, of Wayne, husband of Phyllis Perry, died Aug. 3 in Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be at noon Aug. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
GYPSY JANE SPURLOCK, 84, of Ona, died Aug. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the Spurlock-Parrish Cemetery, Ona. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DENNIS RAY THACKER JR., 56, of Ironton, died Aug. 2 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 8, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Condolences may be made to the Thacker family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TONY TURLEY, 48, of Huntington, son of Joe Turley, died Aug. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.