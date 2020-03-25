The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANA LEE BLACK, 53, of Milton died March 23. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOE ARTHUR BURCHETT, 84, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Clark Burchett, died March 22 in Prestonsburg Health Care. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GLENNA SUE FARLEY, 68, of Rawl, W.Va., widow of Wallace Farley, died March 24 in Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Private family services will be held and burial in the family cemetery at Rawl. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
RUTH ANN FISHER, 77, of Ceredo, died March 24 at home. She was a retired plywood mill worker from Jaype Mill. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 28, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in the Newman-Ferguson and Hatten Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. on March 28 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
DAN FULLER, 83, of Huntington died March 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOLE GAY, 73 of Huntington, wife of Larry Randall Gay, died March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 27, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. A private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the recent public health concerns, 10 people at a time are allowed during visitation times. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DOROTHY JEAN GROVE, 90, of Barboursville, died March 24. Private services will be conducted at 1 p.m., March 27, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 611 7th Avenue, Suite 101, Huntington, WV 25701 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. The service may be viewed online by going to Facebook, lmbc.tv or lmbc.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY JO RICE HALE, 91, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly Ashland, widow of Woodrow Hale, died March 22. She was a homemaker. There will be a private graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is assisting her family. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Brian Heinz, died March 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family funeral service will be conducted at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARA HICKS JOHNSON, 80, of Minnie, Ky., widow of Charles Johnson, died March 24 at home. Private funeral service will be held and burial will be in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Livestream of the service at the Hall Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hallbrothers March 26 at 12:50 p.m.
BEULAH LASURE, 91, of Huntington, widow of Ned Lasure, died March 24 in Madison Park, Huntington. Services will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EDGAR RAY McGLONE, 90, of Ashland, husband of Judith Lee Cox McGlone of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died March 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel as a foreman. There will be a private burial in Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, PO Box 2061, Ashland or the National Kidney Foundation. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM MURRELL, 79, of Milton, companion of Clara Worst, died March 25 at home. He was a maintenance worker at Tri-State Greyhound Park. Private services are scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
RUTHIE LEE LESTER PATTERSON, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., died March 23 at home. There will be a private family service with burial following in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ANNETTE KRISTEN “KRIS” PINKERMAN of Lesage, daughter of John and Donna Pinkerman of Lesage, died March 24. She was a tax and revenue manager for the West Virginia State Tax Department. Services will be private at Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville. In light of the current health crisis, the family will have a celebration of Kris’ life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the WV Lions Sight Conservation Foundation, 1170 Avalon Road, Fairmont, WV, 26554 or the organization of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AMANDA GRACE MCCLAVE PRESTON, 45, of Ashland, wife of Sean Douglas Preston, died March 24 at home. She was a Registered Nurse with King’s Daughters Medical Center, River’s Bend Nursing Home and Woodland Oaks Health Care. Services will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to A Center 4 Change, 5900 US-60 B, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneral home.com.
DONALD RAY RAMSEY of Huntington, husband of Pamela Ramsey, died March 25. Services will be private. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
FRANK EDWARD SHEPHERD JR., 59, widower of Andrea Adkins Shepherd, died March 24 in Heritage Center. There will be a private family committal 11 a.m. March 27 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family may gather one hour before service at the cemetery. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DAVID NEAL SMITH, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, brother of Jackie A. Smith of Proctorville, Ohio and Anna Smith of South Charleston, W.Va., died March 23. Graveside service will be 12 noon March 28, Egnor Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Family procession to cemetery will leave Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. at 11 a.m.
KENNETH LEE THOMPSON, 67, of Burnwell, Ky., husband of Twila Mann Thompson, died March 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He had been a coal miner and worked at Food City. There will be a private graveside service at Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
FALLIE ANN WILLIAMS, 77, of Huntington, widow of James Eugene Williams, died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Wayne County teacher. Funeral service will be private, 2 p.m. March 28, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Highland Cemetery. Visitation is by invitation only. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ARCHANNA YEKENICK of Huntington, died March 17. If anyone knows Archanna Yekenick or has information of living relatives, please contact Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, 304-522-7777.