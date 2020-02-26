The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVERETT F. ADKINS, 61, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Feb. 24 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 28, Gospel Revelation Church, Chattaroy, W.Va.; burial in Blevins Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
ERMEL “BUCK” BAKER, 93, of Pikeville, Ky., widower of Anna June Reed Baker, died Feb. 24 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service noon Feb. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Reed Family Cemetery, Meathouse Fork, Canada, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 pm. Feb. 26 and 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MINNIE LEE CANADY, 89, of Huntington, died Feb. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon, Feb. 28, at Glorious Church of God, Huntington. Friends are welcomed at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WILLIAM C. CONGLETON JR., 58, of Huntington, died Feb. 21 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. There will not be any services at the request of family. Fender Funeral Directors, Lexington, Ky., is assisting the family.
BRENDA KAY CONLEY, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Muscoe Conley, died Feb. 25 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. At Brenda’s request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NOVALEIGH ROSE CUPP, infant daughter of Joseph and Alyssa Sowards Cupp of Barboursville, died Feb. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
ALICE EVA GIBSON, 95, of Langley, Ky., widow of Russell Gibson, died Feb. 24 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 27, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gibson Family Cemetery, Langley, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the funeral home.
KENNETH RAY HALL, 63, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., brother of Sharon Hall of Point Pleasant, Richard Hall of Matthews, N.C., Cowan of Corsicana, Texas and Daniel Hall of Charlotte, N.C., died Feb. 23 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 29, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
FRANKLIN ELLIOT HATFIELD, 31, OF Charmco, W.Va., son of Marsha Hatfield and Marcus Chapman, died Feb. 2 2in CAMC Memorial, Charleston. He was a Class A Tree Trimmer for Asplunhd Tree Expert Company. Funeral service noon Feb. 28, Newtown (W.Va.) Free Pentecostal Church of God; burial in Ellison Hatfield Cemetery, Newtown. Visitation after 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DANIEL LEE HOGSETT, 47, of Huntington, son of Joseph David Hogsett, died Feb. 24 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Burial will be noon March 2 in Baylous Cemetery. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles C. Klein, died Feb. 23. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Restoration Fund of St. Lawrence O’Toole Church.
FREDERICK DALE LEIBEE, 68, of Ashland, husband of Karla Click Leibee, died Feb. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired journeyman meat cutter at Kroger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland 41101.
EDNA MAE MARCUM, 64, of Huntington, mother of Tonya, Jamie and Robert, died Feb. 25 in Heritage Center. She was a former manager at Speedway. A celebration of her life will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VALERIE DENISE NIBERT, 45, of Barboursville, daughter of Iris Lou Erwin Smith of Barboursville, died Feb. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA GAIL PARSLEY, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Dave Reynolds, died Feb. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERMAN PRESLEY, 75, of Huntington died Feb. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
CHARLOTTE ANN ROSS, 67 of Huntington, daughter of Howard Earl Ross Sr., and Hope Louise Nelson Ross, died Feb. 18. Funeral services will be noon March 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 2 at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EARL RUBIN, 71, of Huntington died Feb. 24. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
SHIRLEY ANN SCARBERRY, 71, of Glenwood, wife of Larry Edward Scarberry, died Feb. 24. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Feb. 29, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may gather two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLEN ALVIN SMITH, 87, of Wayne died Feb. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JASON CORBETT STANLEY, 40, of Charleston, son of Joseph and Susan Stanley, died Feb. 20. He was a nurse anesthetist. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 29, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Stanley Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
BERNARD WARD, 79, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Ward, died Feb. 23 at home. He had worked at Houdaille Industries. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Church of Christ, 5th Street, Huntington. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery Maple Hill Section. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
LULA MAE WHITE, 75, of Huntington, widow of Christopher White, died Feb. 24. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27, Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Arthur Cemetery in Ona. www.beardmortuary.com.
DON EDWARD WILSON, 64, of Genoa, husband of Edna Wilson, died Feb. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an auto body mechanic. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 28, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday.
MARTHA JEAN WINTERS, 76, of Greenup, Ky., wife of Donald Winters, died Feb. 24, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Fla. By Jeanie’s request, there will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.