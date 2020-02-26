Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.