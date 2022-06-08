The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICHARD WAYNE ALLEN, 62, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Debbie Allen, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL MATTHEW ANGLE, 49, of Barboursville died June 6. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERESA MICHELLE BLANKENSHIP, 50, of Huntington, mother of Megan Blankenship, died May 31. There will be no services at this time. www.regerfh.com.
SHEILA FAYE McCOMAS CARTER, 60 of Huntington, widow of Bobby Carter, died June 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 10 at Harmony United Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the church. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LAHANNA MARIAH CLONCH, 28, of Lavalette, died June 8 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 10 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hoschar Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home.
JESSIE EARL COLLINS, 64 of Simon, W.Va., died June 2 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 9 at Long Branch Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Lawrence Cemetery, Simon. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.
LINDA JEAN COWAN, 79, of Aracoma, W.Va., sister of Donald Calloway of Indianapolis, Ind., died June 5 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNIE EVANS, 38 of McCarr, Ky., son of Brenda and David Ratliff of McCarr and Avery and Lisa Rife of Hardy, Ky., died June 4 at home. He worked for Ace Transport. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 14 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 13 at the funeral home.
NANCY CAROL McCALLISTER FARLEY, 77, of Kenova died June 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. June 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Entombment will be at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
RITA FAY FARLEY, 96, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Elk Creek, W.Va., widow of John Farley, died June 7 in Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tenn. She was a third-grade schoolteacher. Family graveside service at 1 p.m. June 13 at Farley Cemetery at Elk Creek, W.Va. Arrangement are under the direction of Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
VICKIE FINLEY, 66 of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Leeli Farley of Williamson, died June 6 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon to 2 p.m. June 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. www.ChafinFuneralHome.Com
ELVA B. HENSLEY GIBSON, 87, of Barboursville, died June 4 in Genesis/Heritage Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Services will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Christus Mausoleum at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family requests no flowers. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILL GORDON, 84, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Leon, W.Va., died June 8 at Arbors of Pomeroy. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 10 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
CLAYTON GRIMMETT JR., 56 of Genoa, brother of Mary McLaughlin of Paragould, Ark., Jack Grimmett of Genoa and Jack Grimmett of Wayne, died June 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home
JOANN CABELL HARMON, 85, of Mason, W.Va., widow of Richard Carl Harmon, died June 6 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a cook at New Haven Elementary School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 10 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
JOHNNY RAY HOLLAND, 42, of Huntington, son of Ronald and Anna Holland of Huntington, died June 5. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CARL EUGENE HYSELL JR., 58, of Milton died June 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FREDA MAE “CONNIE” JACKSON, 72 of Lavalette, wife of William Jackson, died June 6 at home. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
GILBERT LEE JOHNSON, 107, of Barnabus and Omar, W.Va., died June 3. Funeral service at noon June 11 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Guyan Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 30 minutes before service.
CAROLL SUE RIFFLE MILLER, 78 of Huntington died June 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. There will be no public service at this time. Arrangements are directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES ALBERT MITCHELL, 95, of Barboursville died June 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES STANLEY MORRIS, 83, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Diana Pierson Morris, died June 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Madison Branch Management. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 10 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM PATRICK, 42 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died June 4 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 3 p.m. June 11 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Glen Alum Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. June 10 at the funeral home.
ROBIN ANNETTE PAULEY, 61 of Huntington, mother of Mary Ray and Steven Watson, died June 3 at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield, W.Va. No services are scheduled. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DANNY EUGENE STEWART, 68, of Ironton, widower of Rita Wilds Stewart, died June 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from the Rock Hill Local School District, where he worked in the bus garage as a mechanic, janitor, and maintenance man. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MARY F. WILCOXEN, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died June 6 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. A private family burial will follow in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
CAROL WINTZ, 78 of Metropolis, Ill., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 7 in Baptist Health Paducah. There will be a memorial service in Proctorville at a later date. Arrangements are directed by Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, Metropolis, Ill. www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.