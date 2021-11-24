The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVELYN EDWARDS CARPENTER, 89, of Huntington, widow of Robert D. Carpenter, died Nov. 23 at The Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired corporate secretary of Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ERICA DAWN DEARNELL, 41, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 11. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REV. J. WILLIAM DeMOSS 80, of Huntington, husband of Mary Morrison DeMoss, died Nov. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired United Methodist minister. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TAMMY LYNN PENNINGTON GLASSBURN, 52, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, wife of Johnny A. Glassburn, died Oct. 31 at home. She was employed with ODW Logistics in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to NAMI, a local mental health advocacy group at www.namiwheeling.org. A memorial celebration will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
IRENE C. HALL, 90, of Huntington, widow of Harvey Hall, died Nov. 22 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She retired from the Department of Commerce, Census Bureau. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov., 26 at the Abbey of Devotion, Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit after 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HARVEY A. HALL JR., 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Clarice Hall, died Jan. 15 in Wyngate Senior Living. He retired from C&P Telephone and AT&T. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LEE LANEY, 59 of Huntington, widower of Carrie Laney, died Nov. 23 in St. Mary's Medical Center. At this time, no services are scheduled. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. . www.hensonandkitchen.com
ALVIN DAVID LYONS, 69, of Ironton, husband of Dianna Richardson Lyons, died Nov. 22 at home. According to Mr. Lyons’ wishes, there will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RITA CAROL PERRY of Cleveland, Ohio, died Nov. 24 in Eliza Jennings Health Campus, Cleveland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA LOU PIKE, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Oscar Pike, died Nov. 21 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA ANN PREEC THOMPSON, 59, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Freddie Jay Thompson, died Nov. 19 at home. There will be a memorial service at noon Nov. 27 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Friends gather one hour before service.
DONALD EUGENE RAINES, 76, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Clinton Raines, died Nov. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL D. WILLIAMS, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rita Riley Williams, died Nov. 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. According to Mr. Williams wishes, there will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.