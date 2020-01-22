The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM E. AYLOR, 90, of Huntington, widower of Barbara Louise Aylor, died Jan. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the former INCO Alloys. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JENNY IRENE CASTLE, 76, of Ashland, sister of Elbert “Bill” Castle of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Proctor Castle of Ashland, died Jan. 21 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Cinderella Flox. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JEAN CREMEANS, 73, of Milton, widow of Clinton Cremeans and mother of Susan and Michael Cremeans, both of Milton, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
PHYLLIS JEAN DYE, 85, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Jan. 21. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home.
KEVIN SCOTT FISCHER, 43 of Spring Hill, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 18. He was a former employee of the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District and currently worked as the Director of Parks and Rec for the city of Spring Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to service Saturday. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Fischer Family Fund at Regions Bank. www.springhill-memorial.com.
FREDA K. GARRETT, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kermit Garrett, died Jan. 21 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT KEITH HIGGINS, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Linda Gail McCarty Higgins, died Jan. 21 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY RAY HODGES of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Marie Goldcamp-Hodges, died Jan. 18. He retired from the Kentucky Farm Bureau. He requested no service. He also requested people to spend time with their loved ones and his children would like notes of memories. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Joseph High School or Flyer Club Sports, at 912 S 6th St., Ironton, OH 45638 Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KAREN LYNN HUBBARD, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joe Hubbard, died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in advertising sales. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Clark Castle Cemetery, Nippa, Ky. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.
SETH ADAM JOHNSON, 32, of Huntington, husband of Amanda Johnson, died Jan. 18. He worked as a river deckhand with Bellaire Harbor Services. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARLOS RAY LEAP, 80, of Huntington, husband of Rosie Porter Leap, died Jan. 21 at home. He was a retired welder with CJ Hughes Company. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 25, England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
CARL EUGENE MEDLEY, 53, of Huntington, brother of Regina Hill, died Jan. 20 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KIMBERLY JANE MILLER, 61, of Crown City, Ohio, daughter of Naomi Gooderham, died Jan. 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service Sunday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JOHN T. “JAY” MOORE III, 71 of Huntington, father of Kristi Sweeney of Louisville, Ky., and Leilani Gilbert of Lexington, Ky., died Jan. 19 at home. There will be a celebration of life, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Beard Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
TONJA MOORE, 48, of Huntington, died Jan. 20. She was an employee at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NORMAN LEE MITCHELL SR., 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Thompson-Mitchell, died Jan. 20 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired from Goodyear/Shell/M&G Polymers in Apple Grove, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Gideons or Holzer Hospice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE FREDRICK RAUB JR., 93, of Huntington, died Jan. 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JORENE STEPP SPAULDING, 82, of Lebanon, Ohio, died Jan. 20. A graveside service will be held at noon Jan. 24 in the chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. www.hoskinsfh.com.
CHRISTINE COOKIE SPURLOCK SCARBERRY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Raymond Scott Scarberry, died Jan. 20 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS EDWARD WALKER, 77, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Walker, died Jan. 20 at home. He was a revenue officer for the IRS. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Central United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LORETTA “LORI” MERRITT WATSON, 80, of Indianapolis, Ind., died Jan. 15, at her daughter’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with funeral service to be conducted at 2 p.m. Private burial will follow.
LINUEL “BUCK” WILSON, 82, of Huntington, died Jan. 18 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. Military graveside rites will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Spring Hill Cemetery. Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.