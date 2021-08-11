The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. ARMANDO MAXIMILIANO ACOSTA, 73, of Merritt Island, Fla., died July 31 in Wuesthoff Hospice House. Funeral services will take place at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Aug. 14 beginning with the Rosary at 12 p.m. followed by a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cocoa, Fla.
JOHN ZANE BRUMBAUGH JR., 68, of Huntington died Aug. 10 at home. He was the owner/operator of a limousine service. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LORINE CANTERBURY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Albert Canterbury, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sweet Home Church; burial in Canterbury Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
TYLER SCOTT COYLE, 33, of Barboursville died Aug. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 11 to 2 pm Friday at the funeral home.
SETH PARKER DIAL, 37, of Huntington, died Aug. 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery, Wayne. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLADYS ELOISE ELLIOTT, 83, of Neibert, W.Va., widow of Wylie Elliott, died Aug. 10 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Sander Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JERRELL WAYNE ERWIN, 82, of Huntington, husband of Donna Erwin, died Aug. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Quality Control Inspector for INCO. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com .
CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, W.Va., widow fo Elwood Ferrell, died Aug. 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family. www.handleyfh.com.
LINDA WARREN GILES, 81, of Barboursville, sister of Nancy W. Allen and Cynthia Clark Winter, died Aug. 10 at home. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS EDISON GRAY JR. of Kingsland, Ga., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 4. He had worked at Special Metals in Huntington. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANNY GENE HENSLEY, 70, of Flatwoods, Ky., died Aug. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired construction worker. There will be a celebration of life at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Ashland First Church of the Nazarene; visitation one hour before service. Steen Funeral Homes are assisting his family. Donations are suggested to Ashland First Church of the Nazarene, 2201 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WAYNE ALLEN LEADMAN, 41, of Huntington died Aug. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a mechanic. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
MICHELLE ANN MANN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug.14 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville.Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD ARLEN McLEOD, 85, of Barboursville, widower of Elizabeth Jane Steele McLeod, died Aug. 10 in The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. He retired from Owens Illinois. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RANDALL E. MILLER, 74, of Huntington, brother of Carolyn Bledsoe, died Aug. 8 in Huntington. A private service will be held at the B’nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B’Nai Sholom Congregation. Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BRENDA SUE MORRIS, 66, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Gary Lee Morris Sr., died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Melvin Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM NASH, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of June Nash, died Aug. 9 in Abbyshire Place Bidwell, Ohio. He worked for Gallagher Ford, Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation, and Compton Office Machine Company. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
HAROLD RAY PERDUE SR., 85, of Kenova, widower of Doris June Mooney, died Aug. 10 at home. He was the former owner of T&H Welding. Services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CORLIE M. PERRY, 92, of Huntington, widow of Y.B. Perry, died Aug. 8 at her sister’s home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug.14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice.
LINDA JEWEL FRASHER ROSE, 79, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Rose, died Aug. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home.
CAROL ANN RAYBURN TAYLOR, 72, of Ironton, wife of Frederick D. Taylor, died Aug. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SANDRA MARIE TAYLOR, 74, of Wayne, mother of Kelly Dean and Cathy Hoyt, died Aug. 10 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was a former employee at J&A Steel Company. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM SUTTON WILSON, 75, of Huntington, husband of Linda Wilson, died Aug. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Bloss & Dillard Inc. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUNIOR FINLEY WOODARD, 71, of Milton, died Aug. 10. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the
family with arrangements.