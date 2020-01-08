The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT, 74, of Barboursville, died Jan. 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
MARY JANE SEXTON BROWN, 76 of Minford, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RAYMOND DAVID BROWN, 75, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 10, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY NORWOOD DAVIS, 81 of Van, W.Va., died Jan. 4 in the Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. He had been a janitor at Van Elementary School. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family.
HOWARD LEE EARLY, 45, of Barboursville, husband of Penny Early, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked as a RN, CEP at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CORDELL KIRK EDWARDS of Barboursville, died Jan. 7 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family will receive visitors at Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville, from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Funeral service to follow immediately in the chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARTHA L. IRBY, 97, of Huntington, widow of Macon R. Irby, died Jan. 1 at Chateau Grove Senior Living, Barboursville. She was a supervisor in the accounting department with Sears Department Store. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
THOMAS BRIAN LEWIS, 60, of Ironton, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AMON MARTIN, 86, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly Knott County, Kentucky, widower of Elvie Holbrook Martin, died Dec. 11 in Baptist Medical Center South, Jacksonville, Fla. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Jethro Hall Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home chapel. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
KAREN LOUISE ADKINS MASON, 50, of Huntington died Jan. 6. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help with funeral arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FANNIE LOU MAYNARD, 72, of Fort Gay, widow of Grover C. Maynard, died Jan. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired as a Dietary Aide from Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan.10, at the funeral home.
WESLEY MERRITT, 86, of Huntington died Jan. 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Jan. 9, at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JENNIFER CHERYL LUCAS MONTGOMERY, 65, of Huntington, mother of Chad and Tara, died Jan. 5 in the UK Medical Center. She was an office assistant at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA SUE MURPHY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Friendly United Baptist Church, Salt Rock. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHELLE ROBERTSON, 46, of Prichard, died Jan. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www. rollinsfh.com.
MARK JAY WARD, 41 of Huntington, son of Terry Jay Ward and Vernie Lea Plybon, died Jan. 6. At this time there are no public services scheduled. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. wwww.hensonandkitchen.com.
PATRICIA DIANE WATTS, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Charles Franklin Watts, died Jan. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Carl Adkins Cemetery, Branchland. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
LISA ANN WHITE, 52, of Emmalena, Ky., widow of Hobert White, died Jan. 4 in Baptist Health of Lexington, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Fuller Cemetery, Emmalena, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
BEN TAYLOR WILEY JR., 61, of Lavalette, died Jan. 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.