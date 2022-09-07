The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
REV. CHARLES ARTHUR ADKINS JR., 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 6 in Best Care in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 9 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. The funeral service will be livestreamed. www.regerfh.com.
KEITH ANDERSON, 80, of Huntington died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DOROTHY BARBARA CADE, 95, of Huntington, died Sept. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Buril will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
LINDA SUE QUEEN CARTER, 69, of Robinette, W.Va., wife of Hershel Carter, died Sept. 2 in Pikeville Medical Center. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a local animal shelter or food bank.
VIRGINIA LOUISE WILSON ENDICOTT, 85, of Kenova died Sept. 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. www.rollinsfh.com.
CHARLES PAUL FARLEY, 94, of Ransom, Ky., widower of Pauline Eva Farley, died Sept. 4 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES RICHARD GOHEEN, 85 of Huntington died Sept. 1 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. He retired from INCO. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. At the request of the family, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Memorial donations to be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, 935 3rd Avenue Suite 340, Huntington, WV 25701. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RICHARD PHILLIP HALL, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 20 in Orlando, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BRENDA KAY HATFIELD, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at College Hill Church, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
DONNIE RAY HUNTER SR., 71, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., widower of Louise Stowers Hunter, died Sept. 3 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
KENNETH HANLEY JEFFERS, 81, of Southside, W.Va., died Sept. 6 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Jeffers Ridge Cemetery, Southside. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
BETTY MYNES, 88, of Huntington died Sept. 7 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was the owner of Handicap City for many years. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MABEL IRENE PERRY SMITH, 83, of Kenova, died Sept. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ceredo Congregational Church. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry, Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
ELIZABETH LILLIBRIDGE SWAIN, 94 of Ona, widow of Gene Edward Swain, died Sept. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TAUNYA LYNN WORKMAN WATTS, 47, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Randall Watts II, died Sept. 6. She was a hair stylist. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral Home.
WILLIAM EUGENE WETHERHOLT, 79, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Carney Wetherholt, died Sept. 6 in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.