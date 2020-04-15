The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN HENRY ADKINS III, 66, of Ona, died April 13 in St. Mary’s Medical CenterA private graveside service will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERRY DEWAYNE BROOKS JR., 28, of Wayne died April 4. Private graveside services will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGIA ANN ELKINS, 90, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Robert Elkins, died April 13 at home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DALE KEITH FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, husband of Judith Finley, died April 12 at Westwood Center, Bluefield, Va. Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery. He was an international salesman for Special Metals. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GREGROY ALLEN FORTNER, 52, OF Wayne, companion of Kimberly Blackwell, died April 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 17, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
LOIS PEARL GALYEAN, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died April 13. Private services will be held on April 17. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FREDA LOUISE JACKSON, 74, of Wayne, mother of randy Jackson of Prichard and Rodney Jackson of Wayne, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside service will be April 17 at Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD K. NICHOLAS, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Brenda K. Belville Nicholas, died April 14 at home. He was a retired educator in Lawrence County, Ohio. A private funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 17 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. The service can be viewed live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gideons International. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES KENNETH PANNELL, 57, of Louisa, Ky., son of John Franklin Pannell Jr. and Janet Merle Cox Pannell, died April 12. He managed his family businesses, J.J. TV and Appliance and Southside Skating Rink of Louisa. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 16 at Pine Hill Cemetery. In light of recent public health concerns, guests are asked to remain in their vehicles. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SANKEY EUGENE PARSONS, 85, of Charleston died April 13. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. Due to the current public health concerns, a family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 17, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
DELPHIA JEAN SHADD, 82, of Wayne, mother of Sarah Stafford of Wayne, Danny Shadd of Melbourne, Fla., and Jerry Shadd of Dunlow, died April 11 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside service will be at Walker Cemetery, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Jean Adkins Smith, died April 14 at home. He retired from VA Medical Center, Huntington. Private funeral service will be conducted April 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET LOUISE SEXTON WITHROW, 94, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 14. At her request, there will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
JOHN THEODORE WRIGHT, 54, of Huntington, husband of Carla Ann McCallister Wright, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a tax preparer for H&R Block. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.