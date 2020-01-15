The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH K. CLARY, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Oreatha Stevers McGuire Kaiser of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a hair working at Heidi’s Hair Salon. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to WesBanco to help with funeral expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LOIS JANE CLECKLEY, 79, of Huntington, died Jan. 12. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWIN DEVENY, 90, of Huntington, husband of Ann Giovanna Deveny, died Jan. 12 in Woodlands Healthcare in Huntington. There will be a private memorial service for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JEAN PRICE ELLIOTT of Wayne, widow of Meredith Elliott, died Jan. 12. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial follows in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Residential Hospice 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098.
PAUL BERTHOLD GILLISPIE, 60, of Huntington, brother of Clorena Gillispie, died Jan. 13, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in landscaping. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
WILLIAM EVERETT HILES JR., 86, of Ashland, husband of Rose Connie Hiles, died Jan. 11. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements, and a small gathering will be held for his family. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNA CHRISTINE HOLBROOK, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of George A. Holbrook Jr., died Jan. 14. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, at Harrison Township Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Willis Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
SARAH MAE JONES, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon, January 17, 2020, at Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington, with Bishop Samuel R. Moore, officiating. Her family will welcome friends at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the services at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
MARGUERITE LERCH, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 14. At her request, there will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DEBRA KAY McGRANAHAN 58 of Ashland, widow of Randolph Clay Roberts, died Jan. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. At her request, there is no service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your charity of choice. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
ELBERT FRANKLIN MUNCY formerly of Louisa, Ky., husband of Lavonne Muncy, died Jan. 13 in the West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be held there at 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Cemetery, Louisa.
PATRICIA ANN REED, 69 of Huntington, died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Friday. www.beardmortuary.com.
PATRICIA G. ROSE, 72, of Ona, died Jan. 15 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 17, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLIFFORD ALLEN RUTHERFORD, 79, of Huntington, husband of Ingrid Rutherford, died Jan. 13. He was the retired chief of police at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday. Contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
RALPH LESTER SAUNDERS, 98, of Weeki Wachee, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 12, at the Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel; burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MIRANDA LEE SHORT, 38, of Huntington, daughter of Beatrice L. Chaffin, died Jan. 9 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Philadelphia United Baptist Church, Lavalette. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JASON ALLEN SMITH, 45, of Worthington, Ky., formerly Ashland, son of Patti Ball Smith of Ashland, died Jan. 14 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was a welter for Vertiv. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Neal Funeral Home Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Addiction Recovery Center, 125 N. Main Cross St., Louisa, KY 41230.
ERMA KATHRYN SPARKS, 87, of Ashland, widow of Thomas Sparks, died Jan. 14 in Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at noon, Jan. 18, at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
ROBERTA JO “BOBBI JO” WELLS, 66, of Milton, died Dec. 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702.
RUSSELL PAUL WIBLEN SR., 71, of Branchland, W.Va., father of Rusty Wiblen, Michael Jeffers and Elisha Michelle Wiblen, died Jan. 10. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 17, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Triplett Cemetery, Branchland.