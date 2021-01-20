The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORES A. BECKETT, 92, of Salt Rock died Jan. 19. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MELISSA GAYE BOLTON, 55, of Barboursville, wife of Robert Lee Bolton, died Jan. 16. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES CHILDERS, 67 of Huntington, husband of Darlene Childers, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PAUL EDWARD CHRISTIAN, 84 of Huntington, husband of Marlene Moore Christian, died Jan. 16 in the VA Medical Center. Services will be noon, Jan. 22 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. www.beardmortuary.com.
CHUCK COMPTON of Verdunville, W.Va., husband of Elizabeth Compton, died Jan. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Central United Baptist Church Christian Center, Logan, W.Va. Social distance and face masks are required. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PERZELL DINKINS, 54, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, with visitation one hour before service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANITA ANN EARLS, 52, of Huntington, daughter of Libby Adkins of Ceredo, died Jan. 18 at home. She worked as a medical assistant. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA SUE ELKINS, 76, of Circleville, Ohio, died Jan. 18. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with family from 2 to 3 p.m. and friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will take place 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Masks and social distance are requested.
RONALD EVANS, 69, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Mary Bodo Evans, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Ashland Oil. There will be a celebration of life at noon, Jan. 23, at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101.
CHARLES RICHARD HAGER, 67, of South Point, Ohio, father of Amy Weaver of Leesburg, Ind., and Justin Hager of Ironton, died Jan. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARION FRANCIS HARRISON, 74, of Ironton, widower of Donna Jenkins Harrison, died Jan. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distancing are require. www.slackandwallace.com.
BETTY JEAN HELTON, 90, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Helton, died Jan. 15 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired certified OR Technician with St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private graveside funeral service for the family will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JUNE A. JORDAN, 90, of Huntington, widow of James Jordan, died Jan. 12. Private family service with Celebration of life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH LEMASTER KIMBLER, 90, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Harry Kimbler, died Jan. 16 in Wurtland (Ky.) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES ROBERT LEWIS of Huntington, husband of Rosalie Bartee Lewis, died Jan. 18 at home. He was retired from Owens-Illinois as Machine Foreman. There will be no visitation due to Covid-19. A private graveside service for the family will be conducted at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Brian Lewis Memorial Fund at the WesBanco Bank. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
TIMOTHY WILLIAM McCAFFERY, 73, of Huntington, father of Brenda and Tim, died Jan. 29 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.
GEORGIA ASBURY NELSON, 86, of Wayne, widow of Benjamin Franklin Nelson, died Jan. 19 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
LINDA ANN NELSON, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 20 at home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Docks Creek Cemetery in the Maple Hill Section, Kenova. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS MABEL SAVAGE, 80, of Cattletsburg, Ky., mother of Laura Savage and Anthony Savage, died Jan. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services or visitation. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RUBY PEARL SONGER, 91, of Barboursville died Jan. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
BETTY RUTH THOMPSON, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of William N. Thompson, died Jan. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Jan. 22 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday for the graveside service. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN WALDO, 79, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo, died Jan. 16 in Alive Hospice, Nashville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 23 with visitation one hour prior at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tenn., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL FREDRICK WEBB, 81, and Gloria ALMEDA VIRGINIA MORRISON WEBB, 80, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 respectively in Infirmary Hospital in Mobile, Ala. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.
STEVEN RAY WILSON, 52, of Ironton, father of Fernando Estaban Bringas-Vasquez Wilson, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at City Mission Church, Ironton; social distance and face masks are required. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.