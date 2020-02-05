The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EARL FREDRICK BASENBACK JR., 68, of Huntington, widower of Carolyn Sue Basenback, died Feb. 2 at home. He was a truck driver. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN, 78, of Barboursville died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the funeral home.
AUGUSTENE BRAMMER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio died Feb. 4. Funeral service noon Feb. 7at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow services at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Milton, died Feb. 2. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FREDDY CLARK, 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
PINA B. CLICK, 84, of Martin, Ky., widow of Bobby Joe Click, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Click Family Cemetery, Martin. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the funeral home.
LINDA CAROL COONEY, 57, of Kenova, died Feb. 2 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. www.rollinsfh.com.
BILLY VERNON DEWEES, 85, of Lesage, widower of Hilda Ellen Coleman Dewees, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a plumber/pipefitter by trade. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES DANIEL FERRELL SR., 80, of Freeburn, Ky., died Feb. 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va., with friends gathering one hour before service time.
BENNETT A. HATFIELD JR., 50, of Logan, W.Va., son of Sue Ann Thompson Hatfield Curry, died Jan. 23. He was a realtor. Funeral service 5 p.m. Feb. 5, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton, widow of Ralph Hammond, died Feb. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE G. HOOSIER, 79, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Carol Jarrell Hoosier, died Feb. 3 at home. He was a disabled miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Man (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GRETHEL LILLY, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Mitchell and Mont Lilly, died Feb. 3 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Shining Light United Baptist Church; burial in Lilly Cemetery, Chapmanville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ORBURA LAVIERE MEADOWS, 91, of Huntington, WV, husband of Vernice Chapman Meadows, died Feb. 3 at home. He retired from INCO. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
CARMELLA MCCLOUD, 68, of Huntington, sister of Ellen McCloud of Huntington and William McCloud Jr. of Florida, died Feb. 2. Private burial at Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
WILLIAM D. PETRIE, 85, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Sharon Petrie, died Feb. 5 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MICHAEL RAY PHILLIPS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Ann Phillips, died Feb. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a boiler operator at the VAMC. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY CLARK ROBINSON, 56, of Ashland, husband of Lisa Justice Robinson, died Feb. 3 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
CODY NATHANIEL SPARKS, 32, of Ashland, son of Cindy Sue Sparks of Ashland and William Houghlin, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 7, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
JANET FERGUSON SULLIVAN, 78, of Huntington wife of Tom “Joe” Sullivan, died Feb. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Wayne County teacher’s aide Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com