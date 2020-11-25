The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANAGENE SMITH BOYD, 91 of Ona, widow of Glen Edward Boyd, died Nov. 24 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired manager with C&P Telephone. Funeral services will be private. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CLAYTON EVERETT BRUMFIELD JR., 62, of Bruno, W.Va., father of Clayton Brumfield of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Hazel McCoy of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Nov. 23. Funeral service 1 pm. Nov. 27, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DALE EUGENE DAVIS, 82, of Huntington, widower of Sheila Owens Davis, died Nov. 22. He was the owner of East End Cycle Sales. Virtual visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, details at www.hensonandkitchen.com. Family graveside service at 1 p.m. Nov 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Graveside service livestreamed at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.
VICIE ELIZABETH KNOWLTON, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 22 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schoedinger North Funeral Home, Columbus, is in charge of arrangements. www.schoedinger.com
RONALD TANTA LEFFINGWELL, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Jeremy Leffingwell, died Nov. 24, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SHERMAN LESTER, 66, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Nita Lockard Lester, died Nov. 23. Private service limited to 25 people. Burial in the family cemetery at Hardy, Ky. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CARL RAY MANNON, 80, of Huntington, father of Carl Ray Mannon Jr., of Huntington, died Nov. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 28, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PANSY MESSINGER, 96, of Huntington, died Nov. 21 in the Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was a homemaker. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARIE MILLER, 92, of Huntington, died Nov. 23. She retired from Huntington. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REX LAIRD MITCHELL, 64, of Madison, W.Va., husband of Kim Carden Mitchell, died Nov. 22. He retired from Boone Lumber Company Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 28, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. We will be observing CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Madison Baptist Church, Boone Animal Rescue Coalition or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
MARY LOU SPEARS, 71, of Hurricane, W.Va., mother of Joyce Hawkins and Charles Wilson Spears, died Nov. 22 in CAMC Putnam, Hurricane. She was a retired cook. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Nov. 27, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
CALEB ALEXANDER VANMATRE, 20, of Huntington, son of Kelley Ball and Joseph VanMatre, died Nov. 21, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked for Logan Packing Company. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
EUGENE WILEY, 74, of Hinton, W.Va., formerly of Kiahsville, husband of Maple Wiley, died Nov. 22, in Summers County ARH Hospital. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SARAH PAULINE WOODS, 24, of Huntington, died Nov. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com.wallace.