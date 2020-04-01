The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY BLANTON BISHOP, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles Bishop, died March 29 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was co-owner of Bishop’s Little Giant, later named Bishop’s Barn. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 2, Woodland Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, First Methodist Church, Ironton or to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TAARON BOWMAN, 55, of Huntington, husband of Andrea Bowman, died March 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LOIS WILCOX CALL, 91, of Mocksville, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died March 31. She was an inspector at Owens-Illinois. Visitation will be on 5 to 7 p.m. April 2 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. April 3, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Iin observance of gathering restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in visitation and services at a time. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LINDA SUE CHAPMAN, 76, of Huntington, mother of Lloyd Chapman II of Huntington, died March 31 at home. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RAY HARDY CURRY, 89, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Helen Smith Curry, died March 28. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. There will be no public services. There will, however, be a procession to the Farley Cemetery at 1 p.m. on April 8, beginning at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Immediate family only will be at the gravesite. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND PASKELL DILLON, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Vera Ann Shafer Dillon, died April 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired form Dayton Malleable as a forklift operator. Services will be private for his family. Burial in Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
THOMAS ALVIN EIDSON, 79, of Huntington , husband of Deborah Brown Eidson, died March 31 at SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. HE was a retired salesman. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DR. STEPHEN JAMES FEASTER, 75, of Huntington, died March 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a doctor and instructor at the Marshall School of Medicine. A celebration of life for friends and family will be in Shinnston, W.Va., at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Greater Huntington Ritter Park as an expression of sympathy. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL JOSEPH JONES, 62, of Mocksville, N.C., died March 25 in W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, N.C. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. April 2, Rocksprings Cemetery, Pomeroy, Ohio. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE BELL MILLS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Charles Edwin Mills, died April 1 at home. Services will be private. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NOLA PATRICIA NAPIER, 75, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Napier, died March 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova; visitation will be private. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SHERRY LYNN RAKES, 69, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 30 at home. There will be a service at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.handleyfh.com.
DONNA MARIE SMITH, 79, of Huntington, wife of Colin G. Smith, died March 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Private family visitation will be conducted at Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo. Private graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. April 2, Smith Family Cemetery. She retired from the American National Rubber Company. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RACHEL DAWN STURGILL, 30, of Wayne died March 28. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 3, at Bowen Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARIE DESOLE TRIMBLE, 83 of Huntington, widow of James Hatcher Trimble, died March 31 at the Heritage Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 3, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Private family burial at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary; in observance of gathering restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in visitation at a time. www.henosnandkitchen.com
STEVE EUGENE TYGART, 69, of Wayne, husband of Kathy Tygart, died March 31 at home. Private graveside services for the family will be held on April 2 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He formerly worked in environmental services at St. Mary’s Medical Center. www.morrisfuneralhome.com. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements